Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Going fare-free is not ‘feasible’ at this time, TCAT report concludes

ITHACA, N.Y. —Throughout the last half of the year, Ithaca’s public square has seen the idea of a fare-free public transit system gain renewed currency. Proponents have argued that making it free for anyone to ride one of the buses that Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) runs throughout the county would be a benefit on numerous fronts: from lowering greenhouse gas emissions, to improving equity among the financially less fortunate, to helping those who work downtown but have to live elsewhere due to Ithaca’s housing costs.
The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
Old but new: Evergreen Ithaca brings curated second-hand style

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has a flourishing second-hand clothes market, with the latest entrant, Evergreen Ithaca, opening its doors just earlier this month. Owner Erick Hudson got into fashion during COVID as a creative outlet to share his style with others, with an eye toward remaining ethical, practical and sustainable. With...
Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel

ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’

ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
PEDC Recap: Southworks asbestos cleanup grant gets endorsement

ITHACA, N.Y.—To close out the calendar year, it was a relatively short meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee. The board weighed endorsements for a state economic development grant, the formation of a new city advisory commission, and received an update about the city’s efforts to address unsanctioned encampments.
Changes made to how the Health Department is reporting COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community to upcoming changes to our COVID-19 Daily Data Table and reporting system. Beginning Wednesday, December 21, TCHD will publish a new COVID-19 data dashboard on the website and move to a weekly reporting system. The updated data dashboard will include active hospitalizations, new hospital admissions, total resident deaths, weekly case rate per 100K, positive cases over the last 7 days, percent positive over the last 7 days, vaccination rates, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) community level. TCHD data reporting will pull directly from datasets maintained by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) and CDC. The dashboard will update automatically as data becomes available during the week. TCHD will provide a weekly data update on social media on Fridays, or if a holiday, on the next business day. The dashboard will no longer be displayed on the website’s homepage, please refer to the data dashboard webpage: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19dashboard.
Santa stops in downtown Ithaca Saturday

Santa Claus will make his annual trip to Downtown Ithaca as part of various holiday season festivities set for this...
TCAT workers overwhelmingly vote in favor of strike authorization

ITHACA, N.Y. — With labor contract negotiations dragging on, drivers, mechanics, and other workers at Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) moved to hold a strike authorization vote. The results, tabulated on Wednesday, show that a potential work stoppage has the support of 88% of the bargaining unit at TCAT, but this does not actually commit them to going on strike. A strike authorization is a procedural requirement before union workers can go on strike.
