Read full article on original website
Related
Going fare-free is not ‘feasible’ at this time, TCAT report concludes
ITHACA, N.Y. —Throughout the last half of the year, Ithaca’s public square has seen the idea of a fare-free public transit system gain renewed currency. Proponents have argued that making it free for anyone to ride one of the buses that Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) runs throughout the county would be a benefit on numerous fronts: from lowering greenhouse gas emissions, to improving equity among the financially less fortunate, to helping those who work downtown but have to live elsewhere due to Ithaca’s housing costs.
Letter to the Editor: Scott Garin should lead the Ithaca Police Department
This is a letter to the editor regarding the ongoing search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca by former resident Brittany Morse. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. I lived in the Ithaca community...
Special Committee continues mulling future structure of Ithaca policing
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee held its final meeting of the year Wednesday, still grappling with some of the finer points of the report released last year aimed at reforming local law enforcement in Ithaca and Tompkins County. The meeting was attended by...
The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
County continues examination of best ways to address local opioid problems
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The REACH Medical clinic started four years ago as one example of a new era in harm reduction drug treatment programs in Ithaca, adding another option to those that were in place in the city and extending its presence to a wider variety of patients during the pandemic, using telehealth to maintain a connection to the homeless population.
Old but new: Evergreen Ithaca brings curated second-hand style
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has a flourishing second-hand clothes market, with the latest entrant, Evergreen Ithaca, opening its doors just earlier this month. Owner Erick Hudson got into fashion during COVID as a creative outlet to share his style with others, with an eye toward remaining ethical, practical and sustainable. With...
State rejects Enfield’s attempt to lower Hayts Road speed limit
ENFIELD, N.Y.—Ithaca succeeded in getting its speed limits lowered city-wide, but another municipality was blocked by New York State from doing the same for a single problematic road. Town of Enfield officials had launched an effort to lower the speed limit on Hayts Road in the town, but were...
Kitchen Theatre Company holding critical end-of-year fundraiser this week
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Kitchen Theatre Company is facing some of the same existential crises other small, local community theaters are across the country, as the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the live performance industry and the ongoing return has thus far been disappointing. This week, the community will have the opportunity to...
Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel
ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
Ithaca Maker’s Market offers local gift options this weekend
This is a community announcement from the Ithaca Maker’s Market. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Maker’s Market, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’
ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
Susan Currie picked by Tompkins County Dems to fill vacated legislature seat
ITHACA, N.Y.—After the tragic passing of Henry Granison left a void on the Tompkins County Legislature, the Tompkins County Democrats have announced a candidate to fill his spot. Susan Currie, formerly the Tompkins County Public Library director, was announced as the pick on Thursday after a unanimous selection by...
$6 million in Recovery Fund awards approved, led by $1.5 million stabilization center
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—For about 51 organizations throughout Tompkins County, there will be a little extra holiday cheer this year, in the form of sizable amounts of aid from the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund. For the other 180 or so applicants? A seasonally appropriate lump of coal. Such is the...
PEDC Recap: Southworks asbestos cleanup grant gets endorsement
ITHACA, N.Y.—To close out the calendar year, it was a relatively short meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee. The board weighed endorsements for a state economic development grant, the formation of a new city advisory commission, and received an update about the city’s efforts to address unsanctioned encampments.
Changes made to how the Health Department is reporting COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community to upcoming changes to our COVID-19 Daily Data Table and reporting system. Beginning Wednesday, December 21, TCHD will publish a new COVID-19 data dashboard on the website and move to a weekly reporting system. The updated data dashboard will include active hospitalizations, new hospital admissions, total resident deaths, weekly case rate per 100K, positive cases over the last 7 days, percent positive over the last 7 days, vaccination rates, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) community level. TCHD data reporting will pull directly from datasets maintained by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) and CDC. The dashboard will update automatically as data becomes available during the week. TCHD will provide a weekly data update on social media on Fridays, or if a holiday, on the next business day. The dashboard will no longer be displayed on the website’s homepage, please refer to the data dashboard webpage: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19dashboard.
Santa stops in downtown Ithaca Saturday
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please sehdnt ehm to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Santa Claus will make his annual trip to Downtown Ithaca as part of various holiday season festivities set for this...
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
Police looking for multiple suspects in home invasion on Spencer Road
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police are looking for several suspects after a home invasion and assault took place late Friday night. According to a press release from Sgt. Christopher Cady, police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Spencer Road for a reported home invasion. Cady wrote that...
TCAT workers overwhelmingly vote in favor of strike authorization
ITHACA, N.Y. — With labor contract negotiations dragging on, drivers, mechanics, and other workers at Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) moved to hold a strike authorization vote. The results, tabulated on Wednesday, show that a potential work stoppage has the support of 88% of the bargaining unit at TCAT, but this does not actually commit them to going on strike. A strike authorization is a procedural requirement before union workers can go on strike.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0