The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community to upcoming changes to our COVID-19 Daily Data Table and reporting system. Beginning Wednesday, December 21, TCHD will publish a new COVID-19 data dashboard on the website and move to a weekly reporting system. The updated data dashboard will include active hospitalizations, new hospital admissions, total resident deaths, weekly case rate per 100K, positive cases over the last 7 days, percent positive over the last 7 days, vaccination rates, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) community level. TCHD data reporting will pull directly from datasets maintained by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) and CDC. The dashboard will update automatically as data becomes available during the week. TCHD will provide a weekly data update on social media on Fridays, or if a holiday, on the next business day. The dashboard will no longer be displayed on the website’s homepage, please refer to the data dashboard webpage: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19dashboard.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO