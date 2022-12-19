Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Laredo Police release photo of man wanted for fatal hit-and-run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the photo of a man who police think is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident. Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo, 41, currently has one active felony arrest warrant charging him with an Accident Involving Death. On Friday, December 9, Laredo Police...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It has been several hours since Laredo Police responded to an incident along highway I-35. The Laredo Police Department said they are investigating it as a possible road rage incident. At this time, no arrests or injuries are reported. The incident happened on the northbound lane...
kgns.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near north Laredo shopping plaza
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza. The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store. First responders...
actionnews5.com
Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the...
kgns.tv
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
kgns.tv
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight. According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and left another in serious condition. The accident happened early Sunday morning at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the vehicle crashed into a light...
kgns.tv
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A severe car accident on a busy Laredo road leaves one man dead and another in serious condition over the weekend. The incident happened at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the car reportedly crashed...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv
DNA results confirm body of missing migrant
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison. On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone. According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street. Laredo Police posted a picture of the...
kgns.tv
Agents foil human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With more and more people traveling this holiday season, Border Patrol agents have been able to stop several human smuggling attempts. Recently, one happened over the weekend. At the I-35 checkpoint, agents saw a person inside the Windjammer of a trailer during primary inspection. At the...
kgns.tv
Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain. For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down. And...
kgns.tv
Stay safe during upcoming cold front!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The winter season is officially upon south Texas and Laredo officials want to make sure everyone stays safe over the next couple of days. On Thursday night, temperatures are expected to get down to the 20s and we are expecting to see extreme cold for the next couple of nights.
kgns.tv
How El Metro will throw ‘Grinchmas’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - He’s as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel -- And Christmas this year, the mean one: Mr. Grinch, will once again try to steal!. On Wednesday, December 21, El Metro says... Laredoans have a chance to make the Grinch’s small heart...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo prepares for drop in temperatures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the official start of winter, and much of the Lone Star State will be experiencing a massive drop in temperatures Thursday night. As a result, officials in cities like Houston and San Antonio will be setting up warming centers as they brace for the frigid cold, and Laredo is no exception.
