Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Related
thehuronemery.com
2 Huron Football players officially commit to play at the next level
Teammates, classmates, coaches and family flooded into the Athletic Lobby earlier today as seniors Adam Samaha and Laith Shamma both signed their respective national letters of intent to advance their academic and football careers and play at the NCAA Division 1 level next season. Samaha, a 5-star kicker, has officially...
diehardsport.com
Michigan’s Top Commit, Rumored To Be Looking Elsewhere, Signs With Michigan
Enow Etta, the four-star defensive lineman out of Texas who had Miami, TCU and others in hot pursuit, is signing with the Wolverines:
Toledo hands Liberty 1st bowl loss, 21-19, in Boca Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — As he dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 season, Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn used a message from his coach to stay the course, and eventually, lead his team to a bowl win. “Do what you say you’re going to do,” Finn said. “And we did what we say we were going to do. I’m thankful for that message and having coach Candle and having the whole team.” Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina
Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
13abc.com
Toledo Fire Chief Graduates with Doctorate in Leadership, Plans to Implement Trainings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In high-stress situations, when firefighters risk their lives, having competent leadership in every rank is critically important. Deputy Chief of Operations at Toledo Fire and Rescue Bryce Blair knows this better than most. The firefighter of almost 30 years recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education...
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
13abc.com
Local man gets college degree decades after leaving school to care for family
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge accomplishment for a local man and a major milestone for the organization that helped make it all possible. Rodney Braziel graduated from The University of Toledo this past weekend and it was possible thanks to HOPE Toledo. 45-year-old Rodney Braziel received his diploma Saturday.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
13abc.com
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
13abc.com
A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones named public safety director
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones is now the city's director of public safety. Mayor Tom Mackin made the recommendation to city council and the appointment was confirmed during Tuesday's meeting. Chief Jones was sworn in after the vote. He will continue to perform his duties as...
13abc.com
Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
Comments / 0