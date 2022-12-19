BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — As he dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 season, Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn used a message from his coach to stay the course, and eventually, lead his team to a bowl win. “Do what you say you’re going to do,” Finn said. “And we did what we say we were going to do. I’m thankful for that message and having coach Candle and having the whole team.” Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories.

