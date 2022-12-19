ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

thehuronemery.com

2 Huron Football players officially commit to play at the next level

Teammates, classmates, coaches and family flooded into the Athletic Lobby earlier today as seniors Adam Samaha and Laith Shamma both signed their respective national letters of intent to advance their academic and football careers and play at the NCAA Division 1 level next season. Samaha, a 5-star kicker, has officially...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Toledo hands Liberty 1st bowl loss, 21-19, in Boca Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — As he dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 season, Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn used a message from his coach to stay the course, and eventually, lead his team to a bowl win. “Do what you say you’re going to do,” Finn said. “And we did what we say we were going to do. I’m thankful for that message and having coach Candle and having the whole team.” Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories.
TOLEDO, OH
binghamtonhomepage.com

Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina

Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
TOLEDO, OH
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH

