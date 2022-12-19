Grounded squid-vessel cleanup still in progress

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. – A unified command of responders continues to manage a 60-foot squid vessel that ran aground near Chinese Harbor in Santa Cruz Island on Dec. 15 carrying an estimated 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel as well as an unknown amount of hydraulic fluid.

The Seperanza Marie incident was reported by our news outlet online at the time of the initial report.

Occupants were rescued the day of the ship went aground by a passing fishing vessel.

Representatives from the vessel's owner, Ocean Angel VI, LLC joined representatives of the U. S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and state and local agencies as part of the unified response.

Global Diving and Salvage and Tow Boat USA were used to stabilize the grounded boat and limit environmental degradation from its contents.

Santa Barbara County Fire suspects containments from the grounded vessel potentially leaked creating a visible sheen in the Chinese Harbor that lightened Dec. 16.

The Seperanza Marie was also estimated to have 16,000 pounds of squid on board that require proper removal and disposal to avoid attracting additional wildlife to the scene.

A single dead cormorant, a large diving bird, was found on scene and retained as evidence of potential exposure.

If you observe oiled wildlife, do not attempt to capture or clean. Instead, call the oiled wildlife hotline at 1-877-823-6926.

Volunteers are not requested at this time, but information about the status of the process is available at this link.

