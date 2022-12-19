Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
Wave 3
Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer gives update on Louisville Metro’s arctic front preparation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Director of Metro Public Works & Assets Vanessa Burns said roads could not be pretreated due to the rain. However, salt will be added when possible.
Wave 3
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Updated: 19 hours ago. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm. FULL INTERVIEW | Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer...
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
WKYT 27
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
Wave 3
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Landon Nokes, 19, was killed just north of Fegenbush Lane. Nokes died from blunt force trauma in a head-on collision.
Wave 3
Road Condition Update from the Stormtracker: 6:00
Louisville Metro officials give update on city’s arctic front preparation. A news conference was held Thursday morning before the winter storm. Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Wave 3
TARC activates winter weather detours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City confirmed it is detouring multiple routes due to winter weather. On Thursday night, TARC enacted detours for Routes #15, 21, 25, 27, 29, 31 and 43. This affects stops near Brownsboro Road, Bardstown Road, Poplar Level Road, Lexington Road, English Station Road and the Outer Loop.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is part 2 of the update that was recorded at 2:42pm today. Be sure to check back on the main feeds and newscasts for the most updated amounts and timing and impacts!. Stay safe!
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
Wave 3
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. 10:40 p.m. - LMPD investigating death of man found...
Wave 3
No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
Wave 3
Oldham County Emergency Management gives reminders ahead of winter storm
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Emergency Management has information for residents as the winter storm approaches. Residents are advised to stay at home as snow plows clear the streets. Nobody should operate generators in enclosed spaces like garages, basements and near doors or windows. Generators should only be in open spaces outdoors.
Comments / 0