Earlier this holiday season, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it was accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. A tradition for the iconic local company, during the 12 Days of Kindness, Chapel Hill Tire provides $1,000 in car care service to individuals nominated by community members. The first recipient, John Rugabo of the Refugee Support Center in Carrboro, was announced on December 11th, by video on Chapel Hill Tires’ Facebook page, and on the website, 12Days.ChapelHilTire.com. Each of the 11 other recipients were announced daily through December 22nd.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO