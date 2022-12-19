ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Viewpoints: Making Time for Diversity

CHAPEL HILL, NC
Christmas Holiday to Affect Local Services in Orange County

Despite Christmas Day falling on a Sunday in 2022, the holiday will still affect local government services and facilities in Orange County. The Town of Chapel Hill will observe the Christmas holiday on December 23, 26 and 27, which are a Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Because of this, residential trash...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
2022 For’Em On The Hill Sparks Discussion and Discourse

Community Conversations with the For’Em On The Hill aired live on 97.9 The Hill December 5-9. Catch re-airs Saturday and Sunday mornings on 97.9 The Hill, from 7-9 am through January 1st. (except Sunday December 25th.) Or listen to all forum panels online below. Sponsored by Chapel Hill Downtown...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Community Heroes Awarded Car Care Service from Chapel Hill Tire

Earlier this holiday season, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it was accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. A tradition for the iconic local company, during the 12 Days of Kindness, Chapel Hill Tire provides $1,000 in car care service to individuals nominated by community members. The first recipient, John Rugabo of the Refugee Support Center in Carrboro, was announced on December 11th, by video on Chapel Hill Tires’ Facebook page, and on the website, 12Days.ChapelHilTire.com. Each of the 11 other recipients were announced daily through December 22nd.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill Marks High Foot Traffic Downtown in 2022, Outpacing Statewide Rates

As the calendar year comes to a close, it marks what’s widely regarded as the most “normal” year since the coronavirus pandemic began. What did that mean for downtown foot traffic and tourism, as events started to pick up and people became more confident in public health? Some local experts report that for Chapel Hill, downtown numbers are outpacing not only surrounding communities but most of North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On Air Today: Jonathan Blaze from the National Weather Service

Johnathan Blaze, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 22nd. He discussed possible inclement weather during the holiday weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
RALEIGH, NC
UNC Football Signs 20 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class

The next generation of Tar Heels signed their National Letters of Intent as part of National Signing Day Wednesday morning. Twenty high school football prospects finalized their commitments to come to UNC this coming spring and fall. Carolina’s class is ranked No. 26 in the country by 247 Sports, which is fourth-highest in the ACC (not counting Notre Dame).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Weekend Around the Hill: December 23 – December 25

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this Christmas weekend!. Thursday, December 22 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Give yourself the best gift by adopting a pet while also giving the pet the best gift of a forever home. Orange County Animal Services is having an adoption special through the 22nd so act quickly. Adoptable cats and dogs are nearly half off! Make your holiday special by adopting a furry friend and gift them a forever friend this holiday season. Click here for more information.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
UNC Men’s Basketball Fights Past Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

There was no love lost between the Tar Heels and Wolverines Wednesday night in Charlotte. Fortunately for Carolina, the game wasn’t lost in the process. In a scrappy contest which featured four technical fouls and a healthy amount of trash talk, the UNC men’s basketball team fought off Michigan 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational. It’s Carolina’s fourth straight win after a four-game losing streak. The team takes a 9-4 record into the Christmas holiday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Merry Christmas’ Win

It took an elbow to the mouth to turn the Tar Heels into dudes. If Carolina wasn’t quite ready to continue playing tough basketball with another physical Big Ten opponent, the Heels got the message late in the first half against Michigan in Charlotte. “Our best players have to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Basketball in the Jumpman Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Charlotte this week for the Jumpman Invitational. Both teams will take on Michigan as part of the four-team event. For the No. 6 women’s team, it’s a chance to pick up a third ranked win of the season against the No. 19 Wolverines. For the men, it’s a chance for the Tar Heels to win their fourth straight game after a four-game losing streak.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Turnover, Tampering

Mack Brown had his pre-bowl press conference and let it all hang out. The Carolina football coach is excited about his new coaching hires, upset about what the transfer portal and NIL are doing to the game and is glad his team has a chance to beat 15th-ranked Oregon, which is a two-touchdown favorite in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28 at 5 pm EST.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

