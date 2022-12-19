ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 27-year-old Southern Nevada man is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his boyfriend fatally last week, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they received a 911 call on Thursday, Dec. 15, from Anthony Cardenas, who said his boyfriend was stabbed in the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway.
actionnews5.com

Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. Police said the children’s aunt, KaLeah Manning, was driving drunk on Dec. 11 after she split a bottle of tequila with a friend. The mother of the children, Raenysha Washington, had also been drinking, and was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, authorities said.
Fox5 KVVU

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
