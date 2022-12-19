Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister during a fight between the two women and his current girlfriend, according to authorities. Joseph Kennard, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder. He is currently being...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 27-year-old Southern Nevada man is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his boyfriend fatally last week, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they received a 911 call on Thursday, Dec. 15, from Anthony Cardenas, who said his boyfriend was stabbed in the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Valley family wants accountability after man and …. The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Non-profit that...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
actionnews5.com
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. Police said the children’s aunt, KaLeah Manning, was driving drunk on Dec. 11 after she split a bottle of tequila with a friend. The mother of the children, Raenysha Washington, had also been drinking, and was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, authorities said.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man is accused of driving 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. According to NLVPD, the incident occurred near Deer Springs and Losee. Police said in a post on Twitter that the individual was arrested and...
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for 6 armed robberies after escaping supervision
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores. Jonathan Nagel, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. Nagel pleaded guilty in September […]
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies
Jonathan Nagel, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Mom, aunt of toddlers killed in DUI crash arraigned in court
The mother and aunt of the two toddlers killed in a suspect DUI crash made their first appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court for arraignment on Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured. The women are facing several felony charges. Body camera footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene shows two women...
Driver shared ‘entire bottle of tequila’ before crash that killed 2 toddlers: report
North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.
Comments / 0