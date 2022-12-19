Read full article on original website
See Paris Hilton Channel Wednesday Addams as She Goes Incognito During Disneyland Trip
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Paris Hilton is getting mysterious and spooky. While recently enjoying a fun-filled trip at Disneyland, the Paris in Love star looked unrecognizable in a jet-black wig with bangs that was styled in two pigtails. If anything, Paris' hair transformation was reminiscent of Wednesday Addams' signature style.
Only Camille Razat From "Emily in Paris" Could Make This Much Denim Look Chic
Good style runs in her jeans. She might not be in Europe anymore, but "Emily in Paris" star Camille Razat still manages to bring a bit of Parisian flair to all her outfits, even when she's dressed in head-to-toe denim. On Dec. 22, the 28-year-old actor and model posted a photo of her designer denim look from a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," where she discussed the latest season of the show with costar Lucien Laviscount. The chic outfit consisted of an oversize cropped denim jacket and tailored denim shorts with a slightly wavy hem, both medium-wash pieces designed by Alphonse Maitrepierre and styled by Clement Lomellini.
Why the History of Its Fragrances Is So Important to Chanel
"I was amazed by the volumes," says Olivier Polge, Chanel's head perfumer, of the luxury brand's fragrance exhibition Le Grand Numéro de Chanel at the Grand Palais Éphémère, an events space in Paris. Indeed, the display is grand. Upon entering, guests are ushered into a circus-like tent with a bar, dancers, and live music. Arranged in a circular configuration are larger-than-life renditions of Chanel's top fragrance and fragrance collection bottles: Chanel No. 5, Les Exclusifs, Bleu, Coco Mademoiselle, and Chance. Behind these displays are rooms designed to the essence and inspiration of these scents — for Bleu, it's a city; for Mademoiselle, it's all pink with chandeliers and phone booths to call a crush perhaps; and for Chance, it's casino themed.
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone. The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California. The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray...
Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected beauty secret: ‘I put a little bit here’
Jennifer Lopez is sharing a personal beauty tip with her fans! The singer detailed her beauty routine during a recent interview with Vogue, showing some of her go-to products and how she applies them, including eye cream from her brand JLo Beauty. ...
J Lo Is Peak 2000s in an Ultra-Low-Rise Leather Skirt and Corset Top
With 2023 just around the corner, it's time to get ready for even more Jennifer Lopez. She has a new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," out Dec. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, in addition to a forthcoming studio album, "This Is Me . . . Now," which is set to be released sometime in 2023. When she dropped the teaser trailer for the latter, it conjured up all sorts of nostalgia for fans because it pays tribute to her "This Is Me . . . Then" album from 2002.
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
Kelly Rowland Wears a Futuristic 3D Dress With Stomach Cutouts
Kelly Rowland's dress matched the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon." On Dec. 15, the "Motivation" singer stepped out in an elaborate, cutout gown by Iris van Herpen that boasted tiers of texture and volume. Rowland and her go-to stylist, Kollin Carter, chose look 13 from Iris...
I Mastered the "TikTok Top Knot" in 5 Minutes Flat
The "TikTok top knot" is trending on social media. Achieving the look is easy and takes less than five minutes. One editor tried out the TikTok top knot and is sharing her results. Let's face it: not every day can be a good hair day. I have a few go-to...
Margot Robbie Stuns in a Stomach-Cutout Gown With a Black Hood
Margot Robbie's "Babylon" premiere outfit was so chic, we could hardly stomach it. All eyes were on the "Barbie" star as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a backless cashmere dress from Alaïa. The classic yet sultry gown featured a trendy stomach cutout and crisscrossed bodice that wrapped all the way around her neck to create a matching hood. The asymmetrical cut and elegant side train added drama while still maintaining Robbie's timeless sense of style.
Jessica Simpson Goes Punk in Miu Miu Combat Boots, Latex Leggings & Blue Faux-Fur Coat
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — complete with a high fashion take on the ultimate punk-rock shoe. In a reposted image on one of her fan pages on Instagram, the FN cover star was spotted in a fluffy blue faux-fur coat, layered over black latex leggings and what appeared to be frayed denim shorts. Simpson complemented the outfit with an ombre orange knit beanie, an unlined black leather tote bag and a large statement necklace....
Kathy Hilton shares the pricey holiday gift she’s giving Rihanna
When it comes to holiday gifting, Kathy Hilton isn’t horsing around. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells Page Six Style she’s gifting new mom Rihanna a nearly-$500 toy — the interactive Power Pony ($499) — for her son’s first Christmas. “I found them on Instagram and we are all obsessed with them,” says Hilton, who also got the rideable pony toy for her own grandchildren and grand-nieces and -nephews. It’s not the first time the Bad Gal’s been on Hilton’s nice list, as she sent her “a wreath inspired by Fenty Beauty with lipstick ornaments and makeup brushes” for the holidays...
Amazon shoppers love the Pink Queen sweater dress for comfort and style and it's reduced to $39.99
SH OPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.
Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation
Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show. Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram Stories. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.
Megan Fox Channels Marie Antoinette in a Cinched Pastel Corset
Actor, Boohoo designer, and provocateur Megan Fox is defiantly dressing for a Hot Girl Spring even as Christmas rapidly approaches. Do you, Meg!. Fox and her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, stepped out in Los Angeles on December 19 in what can only be described as a lot of look. The brunette bombshell wore her long extensions in a sleek ponytail and drew her eyebrows thicker than I've ever seen on Ms. Fox. Her pastel floral corset says “Marie Antoinette,” while her baby pink shrug, peep-toe heels, and fuzzy purse say “is it too late for me to make an appearance in the Barbie movie?”
Heidi Klum Takes Disneyland in Platform Combat Boots & Bomber Jacket With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum brought grungy style to Disneyland while on a trip with her husband Tom Kaulitz this week. On Wednesday, the television personality stepped out with Kaulitz to ride roller coasters, themed rides and more at the theme park in California, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a silky burnt red bomber jacket over olive green cargo pants. The edgy set was paired with gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and a red Santa hat throughout the day, as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model”...
Demi Rose Gets Heated on Instagram, Reveals Airline Nightmare
Demi Rose Mawby is opening up about her nightmare travel experience. The 27-year-old Instagram model and influencer, who boasts nearly 20 million followers on the social media platform and is known for her journeys across the globe, shared with fans that she recently experienced every traveler's worst nightmare: lost luggage.
YOGA IN THE SKY 69 FLOORS HIGH GETS A FESTIVE TWIST AT SLS DUBAI
Th December. Don your festive leggings for a fun filled class!. Hosted on Ciel Spa’s terrace, the yoga session will include a 45-minute class lead by an expert instructor overlooking, the impressive city skyline. Guests will move through a series of positions designed to challenge stability, strength and increase flexibility, bringing a sense of renewal to the body, mind and soul, all the while getting yogis into the festive spirit with Christmas treats and a soundtrack of holiday tunes.
