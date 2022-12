NEW YORK (TND) — Back when I was still bringing popsicle-stick ornaments home from school, my mom perfected the art of Christmas decorating. Christmas, for my mom, always began Dec. 26 of the year prior, when she would sift through heavily discounted Santa Clauses and nutcrackers, giving the last glimmer of hope to the overlooked as she plucked them off half-empty shelves to admire their price tags. Her creative process would continue nearly a year later, post-Thanksgiving, as she moved her new additions from the living room to the kitchen, from the side table to the mantle to determine the ideal spot for each. Even my shoddy, glue-covered crafts received ample consideration as to the perfect placement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO