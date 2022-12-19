ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS Austin

PHOTOS: Find holiday cheer at the warehouse where Christmas magic is made

NEW YORK (TND) — Back when I was still bringing popsicle-stick ornaments home from school, my mom perfected the art of Christmas decorating. Christmas, for my mom, always began Dec. 26 of the year prior, when she would sift through heavily discounted Santa Clauses and nutcrackers, giving the last glimmer of hope to the overlooked as she plucked them off half-empty shelves to admire their price tags. Her creative process would continue nearly a year later, post-Thanksgiving, as she moved her new additions from the living room to the kitchen, from the side table to the mantle to determine the ideal spot for each. Even my shoddy, glue-covered crafts received ample consideration as to the perfect placement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run

Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

A giant nightclub is opening inside a converted Brooklyn hangar

Forgive us for thinking that the era of clubbing had ended: joining a pretty hefty roster of new nightclub debuts is SILO, a dance music club with a capacity for 500 people set to open on February 10 at 90 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg. The destination, the brainchild of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants

If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Irish society’s Fifth Avenue mansion pulled off market in NYAG plan

Irish eyes are smiling on Fifth Avenue once again. The Gilded Age mansion at 991 Fifth Avenue that has housed the American Irish Historical Society for more than 80 years has been pulled off the market, the New York Times reported. The scuttled listing is part of a plan from the New York Attorney General’s office to preserve the nonprofit and save the townhouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

