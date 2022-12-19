ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives

HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston weather: Arctic front arrives Thursday afternoon with below freezing temps by night

Cold weather is coming, Houston, and a little bit earlier than initially anticipated. The arctic front barreling toward the Southeast Texas region could arrive early Thursday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston Office, which earlier this week expected an arrival time of late Thursday afternoon or evening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast

Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County

FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE

