Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
Click2Houston.com
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
Do not drip faucets during freeze, says Houston Public Works
Houston Public Works advises residents to wrap pipes and circulate heat to keep them from freezing.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze safety reminders: Heating your home, generators, staying warm
The Houston area is heading into a major freeze with very high winds and bone chilling wind chills. Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz is here with a message to keep everyone as safe as possible during a few difficult weather days.
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Arctic front arrives Thursday afternoon with below freezing temps by night
Cold weather is coming, Houston, and a little bit earlier than initially anticipated. The arctic front barreling toward the Southeast Texas region could arrive early Thursday afternoon, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston Office, which earlier this week expected an arrival time of late Thursday afternoon or evening.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
fox26houston.com
Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast
Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
fox26houston.com
Houston's airports gear up for final rush before Christmas as bitterly cold weather approaches
HOUSTON - Saturday and Christmas Day aren't expected to be busy fly days. However, on Thursday and Friday, more than 300,000 people are expected to fly out of Hobby and Bush Airports in Houston. You never know what to expect when flying around the holidays. "It wasn't bad for a...
Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County
FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
fox26houston.com
Elderly couple killed in Houston house fire sparks heating safety warning ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON - An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston and officials are investigating if a heating appliance is what caused the tragic fire. "We can't believe it; we can't believe it," said an emotional Adriana Hernandez, the niece of the two victims. Family members gathered...
fox26houston.com
Fort Bend County distributing blankets to low-income or homeless citizens
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Southeast Texas, and Fort Bend County officials are distributing blankets to those in need. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens. Residents who need a blanket can contact Fort...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
Hard freeze warning issued for Houston, Harris County ahead of cold weather
The National Weather Services is alerting residents of severe wind and freezing conditions.
KHOU
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home
ABC13 spoke to the chief of Harris County EMS, who not only shared what you should do to prepare, but also what you should not do. Here's a list.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Comments / 0