SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
NJ governor signs concealed-carry gun law that’s already facing court challenge
As expected, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that toughens regulations to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon in New Jersey after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling back in June that made it easier for people to get a concealed-carry permit. Gun safety supporters cheered the...
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage
Bronson Winslow on December 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ – According to a PBS affiliate, WHYY, black gun owners in New Jersey are pushing back against a recent concealed carry law. The instructor, Douglas Worthen, argued that the recent legislation, which heightens requirements for gun ownership, will prohibit black residents from defending themselves, while one of the law’s changes, an increase in fees, will further deter marginalized community members from applying for permits, according to WHYY. According to the legislation, gun owners seeking concealed carry permits would be required to purchase liability insurance and to take training courses, as well as increasing The post New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs law upping requirements for concealed carry
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed sweeping new changes to concealed carry laws following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that bolstered the rights of gun owners. That ruling threw the state’s previous general concealed carry prohibition into flux. The new law gets rid of the “justifiable need”...
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Parsippany, NJ cops nab 3 after neighbor calls about burglary
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior. Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.
Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law
New restrictions will limit where gun owners can carry concealed firearms, while raising costs associated with gun ownership. The post Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system
Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Cops: Mount Laurel, NJ arrest nets 10,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills targeting kids
MOUNT LAUREL — Thousands of fentanyl pills targeting minors were seized during the arrest of a Florida man in a Walmart parking lot, according to officials. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Smith was arrested on...
South Jersey Man Sold Drug-Laced Cookies, Vape Pens From Gas Station Near A School: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Cherry Hill man has been arrested for selling THC products including cookies and chocolate bars from a gas station near a school,, authorities said.Jagwinder Singh, 31, of Cherry Hill, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and with intent to distribute m…
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
NJ caregiver sentenced to 23 years in prison for abusing girl, 16, with neurological disorder
A 36-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for physically abusing the teen girl who he was a caregiver for, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
