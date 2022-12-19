ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage

Bronson Winslow on December 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ – According to a PBS affiliate, WHYY, black gun owners in New Jersey are pushing back against a recent concealed carry law. The instructor, Douglas Worthen, argued that the recent legislation, which heightens requirements for gun ownership, will prohibit black residents from defending themselves, while one of the law's changes, an increase in fees, will further deter marginalized community members from applying for permits, according to WHYY. According to the legislation, gun owners seeking concealed carry permits would be required to purchase liability insurance and to take training courses, as well as increasing
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system

Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

