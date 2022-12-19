ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard Shares Hilarious Answer About Paul George's First Clippers Triple-Double

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Paul George recently recorded his first triple-double as a member of the LA Clippers, and it came to the surprise of his teammate Kawhi Leonard. For Leonard, he was not surprised that George had to ability to record a triple-double, but he couldn't believe that George was able to record 11 assists in a game the Clippers shot so poorly.

The Clippers shot just 38% from the field in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but George was still able to rack up 11 assists. When asked about this after the game, Leonard shared a hilarious response about George's triple-double.

"I don't know how he got 11 assists," Leonard said. "I asked him, 'Who were you passing the ball to?' We shot 38%, but he found a way. Got rebounds, defended well, made shots when we needed, and he's playing great basketball right now. Amazing."

Leonard was in a good mood after the win, and had jokes in the locker room for his teammate's first triple-double in a Clippers uniform. The Clippers are starting to move in the right direction, but health still remains an issue. If the team can remain healthy, they should be amongst the short list of title favorites, but this season has brought one injury after another for the Clippers.

Despite key guys being in and out of the lineup, the Clippers are still right in the mix out West, and will look to keep building throughout a long season.

