Bullhead City, AZ

bill.parks001
2d ago

The cost of living in BHC maybe be low, but the medical is not much to be hold. Anything more than a Fracture and you'll be shopped to Havasu,Vegas,or Phenoix .THAT IS A BIG EXTRA COST! Careful which Bank you use,Bank of America has closed every branch between Kingman and Havasu. You have to drive to Vegas to see live person, in BHC they've closed all but ONE ATM TOO..

Jane Z
3d ago

Just moved from there. I had a break in and that's enough for me. And the HEAT is horrific!!!

Brenda Anderson
3d ago

it would be, if it wasn't for all the drug problems, and police inaction. Oh and horrible restaurants!!

8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
The Hill

Facing federal suit, Arizona will remove border shipping containers

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and the state have agreed to remove shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border after facing a lawsuit from the federal government. Ducey signed an executive order in August instructing a state agency to close the gaps in Arizona’s southern border wall as officials recorded a record number of migrant…
12 News

While Arizona just started issuing unemployment overpayment waivers last month, Michigan has waived more than $555 million

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has flagged thousands of Arizonans for being paid too much in pandemic-era unemployment benefits. DES considers at least 56,000 Arizonans as "non-fraud overpayments", meaning an estimated $60 million was paid out by the agency through no intentional fault of the claimant. Some Arizonans are already getting bills that DES thinks they need to pay those benefits back.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman nurses pinned￼

Mohave Community College’s Registered Nursing Class of 2022 from the Kingman campus was celebrated during a pinning ceremony at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Students were accompanied by MCC faculty, staff, administration, family and friends. A pinning ceremony is a way to welcome students into the profession. From left to right: Back Row: Kirsten Duton, Jennifer Byrnes, Jillian Collins Wurm, Amber Richhart, Trina Thompson, Brandi May, Desiree Lemaster and Megan Romanowsky. Front Row: Samantha Masten, Alecia Wertz, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Ashley Handy, Melissa Wardell-Thornton and Madison Arave.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
12news.com

SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results

PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma

PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
azbigmedia.com

What you need to know about DUI laws in Arizona

The holiday season is here! As family members are getting together to celebrate in more ways than one, it’s important to remember safety on the roads. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that 40% of traffic-related fatalities during Christmas and New Years are linked to drunk driving.
kjzz.org

KJZZ's NewsCap: Little hope for Lake and Hamadeh election lawsuits

KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw developments in the court cases involving Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh. And Gov. Doug Ducey decided to tear down the shipping container wall at the southern border. To discuss these happenings and more, The...
