Wheeling, WV

WTRF

National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Service in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is widely known as the Winter Solstice, but to Project Hope it is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Each year the organization takes pride in putting on this annual event to remember those who passed away within the last year, while also experiencing homelessness.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ivories of Christmas piano concert held in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday. Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”. To add to the fun of music,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed.   There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling prepping for winter weather

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Oglebay makes snow for a winter wonderland

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area. Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay. Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Grow Ohio Valley announces new executive director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big changes are on the way for one Wheeling business. The board of directors of Grow Ohio Valley announced that Jason Koegler will take on the role of Executive Director. Koegler will take over for founder and former executive director Danny Swan. Swan led the...
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV

