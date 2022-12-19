Read full article on original website
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
WTRF
National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Service in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is widely known as the Winter Solstice, but to Project Hope it is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Each year the organization takes pride in putting on this annual event to remember those who passed away within the last year, while also experiencing homelessness.
Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville offering free rooms for relatives of patients at Trinity Health System
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that. The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones. This program goes all the […]
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
WTRF
Ivories of Christmas piano concert held in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday. Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”. To add to the fun of music,...
Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed. There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Ohio Valley taxi acquisition promises updated, reliable transportation
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation. BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV. IC Cab LLC serves […]
West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to […]
WTRF
Wheeling prepping for winter weather
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WTRF
Oglebay makes snow for a winter wonderland
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area. Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay. Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.
WTRF
Grow Ohio Valley announces new executive director
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big changes are on the way for one Wheeling business. The board of directors of Grow Ohio Valley announced that Jason Koegler will take on the role of Executive Director. Koegler will take over for founder and former executive director Danny Swan. Swan led the...
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
West Virginia church fills over 100 cars with hams: “They would go hungry” on Christmas
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 families just picked up their Christmas hams, and an abundance more, at the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. Some of the food is donated by Mountaineer Foodbank, and much of the rest is gathered by churchgoers. Since 1992, this congregation has made it their mission to feed the hungry, […]
West Virginia man drove drunk, did ‘donuts’ with 2 kids in car, police say
A Preston County man was charged after West Virginia State Police say he was driving erratically and doing "donuts" with children in the vehicle while his blood alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit.
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
No major injuries at JSW Steel plant fire in Jefferson County, Ohio
UPDATE: Dec. 21, 9:15 p.m. MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — JSW Steel USA released a statement that Wednesday, at approximately 2 p.m., a reaction occurred in a slag pot resulting in a mobile equipment fire, which was brought under control and extinguished. There were no significant injuries. JSW Steel USA extended sincere gratitude to the local […]
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
