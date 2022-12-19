ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

SONIC Drive-In Donating to Local Schools for the Holidays￼

To support the needs of public school students this holiday season and going into the new year, SONIC® Drive-In donated $300,000 this December as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative to fund classroom projects submitted by local teachers across communities SONIC serves. Funded by a portion of SONIC...
Four students selected for MEC’s Washington Youth Tour￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The evening of December 13, 2022 was an exciting night for four local eleventh grade students. The students, whose parents, or guardians are MEC members, were selected to represent Mohave Electric Cooperative in the annual Washington Youth Tour. The week-long excursion allows the students to interact with others from all over the country, visit our Capitol’s landmarks, and learn about our country’s extensive history. The annual Youth Tour takes place June 2023 in Washington, D.C. and is funded by assigned capital credits, at no cost to members.
Kingman nurses pinned￼

Mohave Community College’s Registered Nursing Class of 2022 from the Kingman campus was celebrated during a pinning ceremony at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Students were accompanied by MCC faculty, staff, administration, family and friends. A pinning ceremony is a way to welcome students into the profession. From left to right: Back Row: Kirsten Duton, Jennifer Byrnes, Jillian Collins Wurm, Amber Richhart, Trina Thompson, Brandi May, Desiree Lemaster and Megan Romanowsky. Front Row: Samantha Masten, Alecia Wertz, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Ashley Handy, Melissa Wardell-Thornton and Madison Arave.
Evidentiary election hearing set

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen is allowing a general election challenge in the race for Arizona Attorney General (AG) to advance for what could be an all-day evidentiary hearing two days before Christmas, and 10 days before a new AG is seated. Mohave County...
Renaissance Realty works towards Laughlin Christmas Miracle￼

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – It took Kent Divich, owner of Renaissance Realty of Laughlin, seeing his own business logo on a hungry teen’s back to open his eyes to the dire need that so many individuals and families experience. The young man, working and attending school, didn’t have enough money to buy a pizza to provide dinner for himself and his younger brother.
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
Honor students help animal shelter￼

A remarkable trio of teenagers from KAOL Honor Society held a donation drive for the Mohave County Animal Shelter animals. They raised $1,600, plus pet food, treats, and blankets. They honor society students are Trevan Jacques, Bree Latimer and Destiny Joseph.
Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
Spring murder trial set for Childs￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The 2005 murder of a Canadian who was visiting Lake Havasu City will be the focus of a trial scheduled next spring in Kingman. Mohave County Superior Judge Derek Carlisle has set an April 24, 2023 start date for the trial of Stacy Childs, 60, Santa Cruz, California.
Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼

KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼

BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
riverscenemagazine.com

RiverScene Magazine Announces Winners for Lights of Havasu Contest

RiverScene Magazine announced the Lights of Havasu contest Wednesday. The London Bridge Resort, as well as Human Bean, Serenity Assisted Living, Gems Assisted Living, and The Dixie Belle, donated prizes to the winners. There were 52 Lake Havasu homes and two businesses entered in the competition and are listed on the Lights of Havasu map.
Microwave beef turns deadly￼

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports a Golden Valley man made incriminating statements to detectives investigating the murder of his roommate. Authorities responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
City of Kingman Finance Office Receives Distinguished Budget Award￼

Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that City of Kingman, Arizona, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said, “I’m incredibly proud of our Finance Department for consistently receiving awards regarding our budget presentation, public access to our budget, and our transparency.”
