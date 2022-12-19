When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO