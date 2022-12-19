Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
Byers' Beat: St. Louis County quietly settled lawsuit with former State Rep. Bruce Franks
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County quietly settled a lawsuit with former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks for $50,000 and required him to remove all of the social media posts he made of a video of his arrest in 2014. It stemmed from a clash between police in...
Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
kcur.org
A health condition inspired this Kansas Citian to become a cannabis budtender
The role of a medical marijuana budtender can be pivotal in helping dispensary clients manage the symptoms and side effects of their illnesses. Dani Kobularcik, a budtender at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, became interested in a career in the medical marijuana industry in 2014, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "That...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Loan forgiveness, hazing, vaccines: Missouri higher education bills to watch in 2023
The next legislative session starts Jan. 4, but representatives and senators are already filing the proposed laws that they will debate during the first months of 2023. The post Loan forgiveness, hazing, vaccines: Missouri higher education bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
Gov. Parson names Vivek Malek new treasurer, 1st person of color in state office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history. Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January.
Legal weed is in effect, but expungements for past crimes may take time
Missouri state courts have begun the process of issuing expungements of most nonviolent marijuana offenses from people’s records, thanks to the November passage of a state constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge the records of some who had been criminally charged for its use in the past. But people familiar with the new […] The post Legal weed is in effect, but expungements for past crimes may take time appeared first on The Beacon.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
KFVS12
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Missouri death row inmate to be baptized days ahead of scheduled execution
ST. LOUIS — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the United States is getting baptized three weeks prior to her scheduled execution date. Amber McLaughlin raped and stabbed her ex-girlfriend in 2003. There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in...
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
