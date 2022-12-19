ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds

(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases

St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him.  “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

A health condition inspired this Kansas Citian to become a cannabis budtender

The role of a medical marijuana budtender can be pivotal in helping dispensary clients manage the symptoms and side effects of their illnesses. Dani Kobularcik, a budtender at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, became interested in a career in the medical marijuana industry in 2014, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "That...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Legal weed is in effect, but expungements for past crimes may take time

Missouri state courts have begun the process of issuing expungements of most nonviolent marijuana offenses from people’s records, thanks to the November passage of a state constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge the records of some who had been criminally charged for its use in the past.  But people familiar with the new […] The post Legal weed is in effect, but expungements for past crimes may take time appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kcur.org

Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri

If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
