Read full article on original website
Related
Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former 5-Star Alabama OL Tommy Brockermeyer Announces Transfer Decision
Tommy Brockermeyer is headed home. The Alabama offensive lineman announced that he is transferring to TCU on Twitter on Tuesday. "I'm coming home!" Brockermeyer tweeted. Brockermeyer redshirted in 2022, playing in two games for the Crimson Time. He saw his first collegiate snaps at center against ...
2 Schools Reportedly Offered Drake Maye $5 Million To Leave North Carolina
Earlier this Tuesday, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown accused several big-name collegiate programs of using NIL to tamper with standout quarterback Drake Maye. Though Brown didn't name the specific schools referenced in his statement, he did say, "You know who they are. Just ...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama
Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened. The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide." When asked why he decided to join Nick...
Lincoln Riley's Story At The Mike Leach Memorial Goes Viral
USC coach Lincoln Riley traveled to Starksville, Miss. to attend the public memorial of late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday. Riley's coaching career started under Leach when Riley was just 19 years old. Riley started as a walk-on quarterback before becoming Leach's ...
5-star edge rusher Damon Wilson is ready to commit
Five-star pass rusher Damon Wilson is ready to decide where he will play college football. Wilson, the top-ranked uncommitted player in the senior class, is expected to decide between Georgia and Ohio State. The elite class of 2023 pass rusher will commit at noon ET on ESPN on Dec. 21....
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clemson transfer headed to play for a former Tiger coach
A Clemson transfer is headed to play for a former Tiger coach. Running back Kobe Pace announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Virginia, where he will suit up for (...)
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Recruit
A year ago, Deion Sanders delivered one of the most shocking developments in Signing Day history when he convinced Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit, to forego his commitment to Florida State and sign with Jackson State. Could Sanders pull off a similar flip with a five-star defensive back ...
Cormani McClain, nation's No. 1 cornerback, will not sign with Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, according to his mom
Lakeland (Florida) star Cormani McClain, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback, will not sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, his mom announced on Twitter. McClain has had a whirlwind recruitment and was expected to pick Florida before he shockingly chose Miami in ...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive lineman, flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama
There will no longer be intrigue looming over where the nation's No. 1 offensive lineman will sign on Early National Signing Day Wednesday morning. Southeast Polk (Iowa) tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama, he announced Tuesday. The news was first reported ...
Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere
Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing
Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10. "I try not...
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0