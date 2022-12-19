Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick' in a Very ‘Tom Cruise' Kind of Way — By Jumping Out of a Plane

Read full article on original website
December TV Bloodbath Poll: 17 Shows Cancelled (So Far) — Which Casualty Hurt the Most? Vote!
The TV biz has the bah humbug blues. A total of 17 series were laid to rest in December — and there’s still 10 days left in the month! Not surprisingly, the body count was highest at HBO/HBO Max, which axed seven programs during the first two weeks of December, including Joss Whedon’s troubled The Nevers, anthology rom-com Love Life, ’70s sex satire Minx, voguing competition Legendary, dating romp FBoy Island, Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and bilingual comedy Los Espookys. Netflix shuttered four shows, including much-maligned workplace comedy Blockbuster, fantasy drama Warrior Nun, cult fave The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself...
NBC Bay Area
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Dating Life Updates Amid Pete Davidson Rumors
We're swiping right for Emily Ratajkowski. After all, the model recently shared she's on dating apps for the first time amid a sparking romance with Pete Davidson. During a Dec. 22 episode of her podcast 'High Low', Ratajkowski—who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—explained what ultimately drew her to download the unnamed app.
NBC Bay Area
Simon Cowell Sparks More Fan Concern, Speculation After ‘Royal Variety' TV Appearance
Simon Cowell continues to raise eyebrows with his "unrecognizable" appearance after taking to the stage in London for the "Royal Variety Performance." The UK special was filmed on Dec. 2 and aired on Tuesday night. The 63-year-old music mogul left some viewers distracted by his new visage, with many speculating he's undergone plastic surgery.
"It's Completely Absurd": People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Have "Ruined" For Everyone Else
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
