bossierpress.com

LSUS Computer Science students and professor win Best Paper at 58th Annual SEINFORMS Conference

In October of 2022, Dr. Subhajit Chakrabarty, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at LSU Shreveport, encouraged three of his students to attend the 58th Annual Conference for the Southeastern Chapter of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (SEINFORMS) and submit a research paper to the conference’s competition. While SEINFORMS offers a student-level track, the three students submitted their paper to the professional track to include Dr. Chakrabarty on the paper. This decision put them in competition against doctorate-level professionals and professors. Dr. Chakrabarty remarked on his students’ performance at the conference: “The level of presentation and confidence they had was really fabulous. I was so impressed. It was beyond my expectations.”
bossierpress.com

College football: Louisiana, Houston to clash in Independence Bowl Friday

Two first-time participants — Louisiana and Houston — face off Friday afternoon at 2 in the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. “We’re really excited about it,” first-year Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux said during Thursday morning’s press conference.“This week in Shreveport has been great for our kids.
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU

Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Louisiana Native Khai Prean Signs Letter of Intent with LSU

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have locked in 4-star wide receiver Khai Prean. The Louisiana native has signed his letter of intent. A huge pickup for this program, the gifted athlete can do it all. Whether it be special teams, slide in on defense or lineup outside, Prean is about as well-rounded as it gets on the gridiron.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: List of LSU signees with bios

Marrero, La. (St. Augustine) A four-star offensive lineman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans … Ranked No. 14 at his position nationally and as Louisiana’s No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 composite … Listed at No. 7 nationally his position and No. 7 in the state by Rivals.com … Position coach at St. Augustine was former LSU center Elliott Porter … First team all-district 9-5A as a senior in 2022 … Graduate of same high school that produced LSU greats Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu along with current Tiger coaches Cortez Hankton, Frank Wilson and Carter Sheridan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

2023 linebacker Whit Weeks officially signs with LSU

Whit Weeks has a friendly face in Baton Rouge with his brother West already on the roster. The talented Georgia linebacker put pen to paper with the Tigers during the early signing period. Whit’s rise has been steadily on the incline over the last several months, turning himself into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Early Signing Period: LSU Reels In Three More Signees

The flood of early signees continues as Jeremiah Hughes, Christian Braithwaite and Paul Mubenga have signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. LSU has locked in virtually every single 2023 commit today, a tremendous feat. The two remaining unsigned prospects are Shelton Sampson Jr. and Kaleb Jackson who will sign today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
plasticstoday.com

ExxonMobil Doubles PP Capacity at Baton Rouge Facility

ExxonMobil has announced the successful start of its new polypropylene (PP) production unit at the polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, LA. The asset increases PP production capacity along the Gulf Coast by 450,000 metric tons per year, meeting growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and durable plastics, particularly for automotive components that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. PP is also used to improve the safety and efficiency of everyday products like medical masks and food packaging.
BATON ROUGE, LA

