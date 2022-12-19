Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
LSUS Computer Science students and professor win Best Paper at 58th Annual SEINFORMS Conference
In October of 2022, Dr. Subhajit Chakrabarty, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at LSU Shreveport, encouraged three of his students to attend the 58th Annual Conference for the Southeastern Chapter of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (SEINFORMS) and submit a research paper to the conference’s competition. While SEINFORMS offers a student-level track, the three students submitted their paper to the professional track to include Dr. Chakrabarty on the paper. This decision put them in competition against doctorate-level professionals and professors. Dr. Chakrabarty remarked on his students’ performance at the conference: “The level of presentation and confidence they had was really fabulous. I was so impressed. It was beyond my expectations.”
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
KTBS
Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles. The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville High School set to open for fall 2024: Ascension Parish Superintendent
The new Prairieville High School, which would become Ascension Parish's fifth high school, is on track to open in the fall of 2024, according to Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. The superintendent shared the update on the new campus in a letter to the Ascension Parish Schools community. He...
bossierpress.com
College football: Louisiana, Houston to clash in Independence Bowl Friday
Two first-time participants — Louisiana and Houston — face off Friday afternoon at 2 in the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. “We’re really excited about it,” first-year Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux said during Thursday morning’s press conference.“This week in Shreveport has been great for our kids.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU
Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
Louisiana Native Khai Prean Signs Letter of Intent with LSU
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have locked in 4-star wide receiver Khai Prean. The Louisiana native has signed his letter of intent. A huge pickup for this program, the gifted athlete can do it all. Whether it be special teams, slide in on defense or lineup outside, Prean is about as well-rounded as it gets on the gridiron.
bossierpress.com
College football: List of LSU signees with bios
Marrero, La. (St. Augustine) A four-star offensive lineman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans … Ranked No. 14 at his position nationally and as Louisiana’s No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 composite … Listed at No. 7 nationally his position and No. 7 in the state by Rivals.com … Position coach at St. Augustine was former LSU center Elliott Porter … First team all-district 9-5A as a senior in 2022 … Graduate of same high school that produced LSU greats Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu along with current Tiger coaches Cortez Hankton, Frank Wilson and Carter Sheridan.
2023 linebacker Whit Weeks officially signs with LSU
Whit Weeks has a friendly face in Baton Rouge with his brother West already on the roster. The talented Georgia linebacker put pen to paper with the Tigers during the early signing period. Whit’s rise has been steadily on the incline over the last several months, turning himself into a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Passing through Baton Rouge, drug network spanned from Los Angeles to Miami: U.S. Attorney
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of a Baton Rouge man connected to a drug trafficking network that spanned from Compton, California, through Baton Rouge, to Miami, Florida. According to a news release, 49-year-old Victor Welton was sentenced as part of Operation Going Bacc to Cali,...
BREAKING: LSU Flips Former Vanderbilt Commit Ka'Morreun Pimpton
LSU has successfully flipped former Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton. The dynamic tight end, who had been linked to the Commodores for quite some time, believes in Brian Kelly’s vision, leading to his decision to sign with LSU. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder out of Texas adds another element to this...
Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent
Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly. Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back...
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
Early Signing Period: LSU Reels In Three More Signees
The flood of early signees continues as Jeremiah Hughes, Christian Braithwaite and Paul Mubenga have signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. LSU has locked in virtually every single 2023 commit today, a tremendous feat. The two remaining unsigned prospects are Shelton Sampson Jr. and Kaleb Jackson who will sign today.
5-Star Dashawn Womack Signs with LSU, Tigers Add Another Blue-Chip
Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future. Womack became...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
plasticstoday.com
ExxonMobil Doubles PP Capacity at Baton Rouge Facility
ExxonMobil has announced the successful start of its new polypropylene (PP) production unit at the polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, LA. The asset increases PP production capacity along the Gulf Coast by 450,000 metric tons per year, meeting growing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and durable plastics, particularly for automotive components that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. PP is also used to improve the safety and efficiency of everyday products like medical masks and food packaging.
postsouth.com
Drop in juvenile crimes no reason to let guard down, Sherrif Brett Stassi says
Iberville Parish may have seen a drop in juvenile crime during 2022, but Sheriff Brett Stassi warned that that law enforcement and residents cannot let the guard down. “There is some truth to that, but some of the most violent have been incarcerated,” he said. The incarceration of some...
