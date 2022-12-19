ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
HAWAII STATE
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses

The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things. The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.
ALASKA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs

The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades.  Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.  Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KEYT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf.com

The 35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in California. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in California. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline

On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy