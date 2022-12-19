Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry
One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
travellemming.com
13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)
There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
iheart.com
Ferrari Split In Half During Horrific Crash In Southern California PHOTOS
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon. KTLA says the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon,...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
Food Network stars to debut Italian restaurant at California ski resort
The restaurant is slated to open at a ski resort next month.
mynwmo.com
Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black
I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses
The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
KESQ
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things. The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
KEYT
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Golf.com
The 35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in California. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in California. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
californiaglobe.com
Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline
On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
KGET 17
California cities considered the ‘best’ places to celebrate the holidays
While all of California may not look to transform into a snowy wonderland during the holidays, a new study from WalletHub shows that California cities are among the best places to celebrate the joyous season. The personal finance website put together a list of the top-ranked locations to celebrate Christmas...
SLO County real estate defying the California cool down. See how much values have changed
SLO County continues to see strong home value growth.
