FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.

