Flint, MI

Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
MLive

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club

FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
WOOD

Kidnap plotter’s mom: He doesn’t deserve life in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds and hundreds of documents are on file in the federal case against Adam Fox, convicted as a leader in the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest, filed on Thursday, just days before his sentencing, is a letter from Fox’s mom....
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan prisoner accused of murdering cellmate, stabbing another man 8 times during breakfast

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – An inmate at a Michigan prison is accused of killing his cellmate before stabbing another prisoner multiple times while at breakfast. Michael Ketchum, a prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility on 26 Mile Road, was arraigned Monday for first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and prisoner in possession of a weapon. The first two charges carry a sentence of life in prison without parole.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of impersonating police officer, shooting man

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer and shooting a man outside a restaurant, WXYZ Detroit reports. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime, and four counts of felony firearm the report said.
WNEM

Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

