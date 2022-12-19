Read full article on original website
Flint mother charged after son shoots himself in hand with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun earlier this year has been charged with child abuse. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, on Dec. 3 was arraigned on single counts of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
2 men charged with murder in 2018 death of Bath Township hunter
IONIA, MI — A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two people charged with murder in the death of a Bath Township hunter in 2018. Thomas Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, of St. Johns, are each charged with felony murder and felony firearm, according to a Thursday, Dec. 22, news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
The Oakland Press
Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager
Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
Decision lingering on if ex-Bay City Public Safety director will face charges after striking teen on video
BAY CITY, MI — Months since Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was recorded striking a teen with a flashlight while off-duty, it remains unclear if he will face criminal charges. City officials announced Sept. 18 they had placed Cecchini on administrative leave after receiving a citizen...
Flint man convicted of killing security guard over decade ago due new sentence, Michigan Supreme Court rules
LANSING, MI – One of the two men charged in the August 2010 shooting death of a security guard outside River Village Apartments near downtown Flint will be resentenced following an order by the Michigan Supreme Court. Kenya Ali Hyatt, 29, is currently serving life in prison without the...
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club
FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
WOOD
Kidnap plotter’s mom: He doesn’t deserve life in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds and hundreds of documents are on file in the federal case against Adam Fox, convicted as a leader in the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest, filed on Thursday, just days before his sentencing, is a letter from Fox’s mom....
Michigan prisoner accused of murdering cellmate, stabbing another man 8 times during breakfast
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – An inmate at a Michigan prison is accused of killing his cellmate before stabbing another prisoner multiple times while at breakfast. Michael Ketchum, a prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility on 26 Mile Road, was arraigned Monday for first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and prisoner in possession of a weapon. The first two charges carry a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Michigan man accused of impersonating police officer, shooting man
DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating an officer and shooting a man outside a restaurant, WXYZ Detroit reports. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime, and four counts of felony firearm the report said.
Detroit man receives prison sentence for high-speed crash that killed 2 teens
PONTIAC, MI -- A 19-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a fatal high-speed chase that claimed the lives of two teenagers who were riding with him. According to the Associated Press, Ramone Hampton will spend at least 43 months...
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Michigan man accused of torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie to stand trial
DETROIT – A Michigan man will stand trial for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, torturing the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is prosecuting the case under a state law that...
Man arrested after stealing toys from Genesee County Jail donation box
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a real-life Grinch was at the Genesee County Jail over the weekend, stealing a bag of toys meant to be donated to the children of inmates lodged at the jail through a holiday toy drive program put on by the Genesee County Ambassadors. Genesee...
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
WNEM
Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
Flint, MI
