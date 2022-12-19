ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Retiring Asolo Rep Leaders Reflect on Their Decades With the Theater

It’s farewell season for the longtime leaders of Sarasota’s Asolo Rep, as both producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and managing director Linda DiGabriele will step down from their posts in June 2023. The duo made the announcement some months ago, having mutually decided that their current five-year...
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need

Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
Santa Comes to Town by Boat in 1965

In 1965, Santa Claus traveled to Sarasota by boat as he does for all coastal gift deliveries. Even the Dutch have long believed that the boat is the main mode of travel for Santa Claus (there called Sinterklaas) and the Gary Fjellgaard song appears to confirm "Santa Claus Comes by Boat" in Canada too. Keep your eye on the canals and our watery horizon on Christmas Eve, get your cookies and milk ready and see if you can stay awake long enough to catch a glimpse of ole St. Nick.
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community

Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
John Sims, prominent Sarasota artist and former Ringling instructor, dies at 54

John Sims produced works that tackled racism and Confederate imagery. His projects over the years included recoloring the Confederate flag in the red, black and green of the Black Liberation flags. His “Recoloration Proclamation,” a multimedia project featuring a series of Confederate flag installations, included "The Proper Way to Hang...
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida

After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre. The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive Producing Director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store. Listen here if player doesn’t load.
Kelly's Roast Beef, a New England Favorite, Lives Up to the Hype

Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Massachusetts institution, recently opened on University Parkway. The Sarasota location, which is the company’s seventh concept, has been met with eager anticipation from New England transplants since Kelly's announced that it was expanding to Florida earlier this year. “Our menu and how we’re preparing...
Manatee County offering wedding event on Valentine’s Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking to tie the knot in 2023 in a memorable, low-fuss way should look no further than the Manatee County Courthouse. Registrations for the county clerk’s third annual Valentine’s Day group wedding are now being accepted. The group ceremony will be performed performed...
