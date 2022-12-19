VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre. The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive Producing Director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store. Listen here if player doesn’t load.

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO