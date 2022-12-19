Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
sarasotamagazine.com
Two Retiring Asolo Rep Leaders Reflect on Their Decades With the Theater
It’s farewell season for the longtime leaders of Sarasota’s Asolo Rep, as both producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and managing director Linda DiGabriele will step down from their posts in June 2023. The duo made the announcement some months ago, having mutually decided that their current five-year...
sarasotamagazine.com
A Sarasota Magazine Unity Award Winner and Editor Discuss the Battle for the Right to Vote
On Wednesday, Sarasota Magazine associate editor Isaac Eger and Demetrius Jifunza, a past Unity Award winner, were guests on Justice Matters, a monthly radio segment organized by Legal Aid of Manasota and hosted by WSLR 96.5. The subject matter was Amendment 4, and the recent spate of voter arrests in Florida.
wfla.com
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
sarasotamagazine.com
Santa Comes to Town by Boat in 1965
In 1965, Santa Claus traveled to Sarasota by boat as he does for all coastal gift deliveries. Even the Dutch have long believed that the boat is the main mode of travel for Santa Claus (there called Sinterklaas) and the Gary Fjellgaard song appears to confirm "Santa Claus Comes by Boat" in Canada too. Keep your eye on the canals and our watery horizon on Christmas Eve, get your cookies and milk ready and see if you can stay awake long enough to catch a glimpse of ole St. Nick.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
usf.edu
John Sims, prominent Sarasota artist and former Ringling instructor, dies at 54
John Sims produced works that tackled racism and Confederate imagery. His projects over the years included recoloring the Confederate flag in the red, black and green of the Black Liberation flags. His “Recoloration Proclamation,” a multimedia project featuring a series of Confederate flag installations, included "The Proper Way to Hang...
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
wlrn.org
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Mysuncoast.com
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre. The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive Producing Director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store. Listen here if player doesn’t load.
82-year-old Port Charlotte man still living without power and roof of home after Ian’s damage
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Friends and neighbors are concerned about how much longer a man can last without power and a roof. 82-year-old George Goins has been living alone with major damage to his Port Charlotte home. Insulation has fallen through his ceiling and tarp replaces where the roof...
sarasotamagazine.com
Kelly's Roast Beef, a New England Favorite, Lives Up to the Hype
Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Massachusetts institution, recently opened on University Parkway. The Sarasota location, which is the company’s seventh concept, has been met with eager anticipation from New England transplants since Kelly's announced that it was expanding to Florida earlier this year. “Our menu and how we’re preparing...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County offering wedding event on Valentine’s Day
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking to tie the knot in 2023 in a memorable, low-fuss way should look no further than the Manatee County Courthouse. Registrations for the county clerk’s third annual Valentine’s Day group wedding are now being accepted. The group ceremony will be performed performed...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints ousted judge who blocked teen’s abortion to new appeals district
A legal challenge the Florida Supreme Court rejected last week also claims the Judge doesn’t even live in the district. Back in August, Hillsborough County voters gave Judge Jared Smith the heave-ho less than a year after he made headlines for denying a teen access to an abortion, citing her grades.
fox13news.com
'It's a staple': St. Pete restaurant closes after 70 years in business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg staple is shutting its doors after 70 years in business. Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is closing on December 30. The restaurant’s owner Larry Munch said his parents started the restaurant in 1952. He bought the restaurant in the 1990s and is now retiring.
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen
Michael Troy Hutto, who was accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman inside a Florida hotel, was denied bond twice after being accused of stalking the victim's friends and coworkers, according to the Lake City Reporter.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Comments / 0