Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Bill Aldred named a top attorney in Mid-South for 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Attorney Bill Aldred has been selected as a “Super Lawyer” by Mid-South Super Lawyers for the year 2022 in the area of Plaintiff Personal Injury. Selection for Super Lawyers is based on ratings and feedback from judges and other members of the state Bar Association.
clarksvillenow.com
Mary T. Stockdale
Mary T. Stockdale, age 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center. Mary was born December 28, 1957, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to the late Waller R. Stockdale and Katherine Earlene Harris Stockdale. Mary is survived by her brothers, James Jeffery and Patrick Harris...
clarksvillenow.com
Marc Steven Douty
Marc Steven Douty, age 52, of Clarksville, TN passed away December 19, 2022 at his residence of natural causes. Marc was born April 12, 1970 in Fort Benning, GA the son of Nancy Simmons Douty and the late Robert Stock Douty. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Simmons Douty;...
clarksvillenow.com
Dominick Charles Rae
Dominick Charles Rae, 53 of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service on Friday at the Funeral Home. Dominick entered this life on January 7,...
clarksvillenow.com
10 under 40: Ten young leaders who are helping to shape Clarksville’s future
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pastor, a judge, an artist. A restaurant owner, a coach and more. If a community is built by its young leaders, Clarksville has a strong foundation. Here are 10 people under 40 who’ve already made a big difference. We appreciate all they’ve done...
clarksvillenow.com
Willie F. Wilcox
Mr. Willie F. Wilcox 87 of Adams, TN passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Monday, December 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
clarksvillenow.com
Betty Jo Wall
Betty Jo Wall, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with Bro. Nathan Pearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville CEO Alex Villa steps down, new CEO Andrew Emery named
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville board of trustees has named Andrew “Drew” Emery as the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Jan. 23. Emery comes to the hospital from Woodland Heights Medical Center, a 149-bed hospital in Lufkin, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019.
clarksvillenow.com
Leadership Clarksville celebrates season with Christmas Social | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville hosted its second annual Christmas Social Tuesday in the Franklin Room at F&M Bank downtown. More than 100 members joined in the celebration, and even Santa Claus stopped by. Leadership Clarksville was founded in 1987 as an independent, leadership program to give...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
clarksvillenow.com
SNOW CLOSINGS: City of Clarksville offices closed Friday, Fort Campbell announces closures
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday, there are several closures in the area. The Commissary will close today, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and remain closed tomorrow, Dec. 23. All Exchange facilities will close today at 5 p.m. and will tentatively open tomorrow at 11 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
State representative seeks to help as Department of Labor reviews ACM employee pay claims
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a Clarksville Now investigative report shed light on recent happenings at Advanced Care Medical (ACM), many are wondering what will come next for employees affected by the shutdown. The doors to ACM, 1469 Tiny Town Road, have been closed since Nov. 16, and,...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police partner with local nonprofits for food drive | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) joined forces with local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday to provide food along with some holiday cheer for Clarksville citizens. YAIPak Outreach, Manna Café Ministries, Clarksville Urban Ministries and Clarksville Police officers were at Veterans Plaza...
clarksvillenow.com
Mary Ellen Raney
A Celebration of Life service for Mary Ellen Raney, 61, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Mary was born on October 19, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany to...
clarksvillenow.com
Rebecca Lynn Bishop
Rebecca Lynn Bishop, age 42, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center. Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Powell officiating. Rebecca entered into this life on...
clarksvillenow.com
Car erupts into flames while fleeing deputies on Interstate 24 at 90 mph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vehicle being chased at 90 mph on Interstate 24 burst into flames near Exit 1 Wednesday night. At about 8:40 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a sedan on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp of I-24, according to MCSO Sgt. Bishop Delaney. The vehicle did not have its headlights on, and the deputy suspected the driver may have been under the influence.
clarksvillenow.com
‘Hands-on is my way:’ Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools offer real job skills with ETC program
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Caden Suiter wasn’t doing very well in high school when he heard about Early Technical College from a friend. His mother, Gail Suiter, said she noticed Caden was going down a dark path. “He was so lost in the dark, I couldn’t grasp...
clarksvillenow.com
Radical Mission invites community to Warm Souls Christmas celebration
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Warm Souls Christmas, an annual free Christmas Eve event open to the public and hosted by Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, is back to normal operations this year. This year’s celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Austin Peay...
clarksvillenow.com
3 vehicles involved in fatal crash near Exit 8 on Interstate 24
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At least one person has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville. At about 6:17 a.m., the vehicles crashed near Exit 8 at mile marker 9, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane,...
Comments / 0