ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0flh_0jo7mnF700

This is why accurately predicting the weather in the Northwest can sometimes be so difficult – sometimes the warm front full of moisture beats the cold front moving down from the north – and the rain wins.

But the National Weather Service says that it *may* transition to snow soon as the cold air pushes back…but we’ll see!

Here’s what @SeattleWXGuy reported Tuesday morning:

Here’s the updated 7-Day forecast:

  • Tuesday: Snow, mainly before noon. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Wind chill values between 23 and 28. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
  • Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 24. Wind chill values between 12 and 17. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 4 and 9. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
  • Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. East northeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Friday: Snow before 1pm, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1pm and 4pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain after 4pm. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
  • Friday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34.
  • Saturday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
  • Saturday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
  • Christmas Day: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.
  • Sunday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
  • Monday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52.

UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released an updated video on Monday, and he warns that not all areas will receive that much snow, and to also expect things to get slushy as high temps may rise up to around 45 degrees on Christmas weekend (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

Here’s the updated Winter Storm Warning, issued at 2:31 p.m. on Monday:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A transition to rain is possible across King County late tonight into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast:

  • Monday Afternoon: Cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 24 and 29. North wind around 8 mph.
  • Monday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Tuesday: Snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. High near 34. Wind chill values between 24 and 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
  • Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
  • Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
  • Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22.
  • Friday: Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38.
  • Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35.
  • Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
  • Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
  • Christmas Day: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

Comments / 12

Melvin Yocum
7d ago

It's totally funny as hell, I'm amazed how people are tripping with a couple of inches of snow. I'd love to see an east coast winter hit king and pierce county.

Reply(3)
9
LMB
7d ago

I moved here from Fargo…. The panic, every year since I moved here, about the annual snow in winter is amusing. Lol!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ghscanner.com

Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued; snow & freezing rain expected

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2022) issued a “Winter Storm Watch,” warning residents that – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Friday evening – a “heavy mixed precipitation” is possible, with total snow accumulations of “up to three inches, and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible.”
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
Ingram Atkinson

Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral

As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Radio

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy