WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update

This is why accurately predicting the weather in the Northwest can sometimes be so difficult – sometimes the warm front full of moisture beats the cold front moving down from the north – and the rain wins.

But the National Weather Service says that it *may* transition to snow soon as the cold air pushes back…but we’ll see!

Here’s what @SeattleWXGuy reported Tuesday morning:

Here’s the updated 7-Day forecast:

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before noon. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Wind chill values between 23 and 28. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 24. Wind chill values between 12 and 17. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 4 and 9. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. East northeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Snow before 1pm, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1pm and 4pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain after 4pm. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

Christmas Day: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52.

UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released an updated video on Monday, and he warns that not all areas will receive that much snow, and to also expect things to get slushy as high temps may rise up to around 45 degrees on Christmas weekend (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

Here’s the updated Winter Storm Warning, issued at 2:31 p.m. on Monday:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A transition to rain is possible across King County late tonight into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast: