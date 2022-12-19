Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player shows off “big brain” Orisa 1v5 strategy
Orisa’s ultimate isn’t the strongest ultimate in Overwatch 2, but one player’s “big brain” strategy discards her need to charge the ability and gives her instant 1v5 potential. Coming into Overwatch 2, Orisa’s rework took her from one of the most passive heroes on the...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map
Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good. During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name. Problems also arose...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “best gun in the game” after Season 1 Reloaded buff
Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has outlined the MX9 as one of the BR’s best weapons, claiming the Modern Warfare 2 SMG has next to no recoil and a seriously impressive TTK. Warzone’s meta is always difficult to pin down, but no more so than in the wake of patches that shake up the weapon pool.
dexerto.com
Hearthstone players want Monk and Evoker classes added after success of Death Knight
Hearthstone players are hoping developer Blizzard Entertainment adds the two remaining WoW classes that aren’t in the card game, Evoker, and Monk, after the success of the Death Knight hero class. Hearthstone launched back in 2014 with just nine classes adapted from World of Warcraft including Hunter, Priest, Paladin,...
dexerto.com
How to get Warzone 2 & MW2 Prime Gaming rewards
Like many other games, Warzone 2 and MW2 players can earn free rewards through Prime Gaming. With free Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Charm, and more up for grabs, here’s how you can claim some free cosmetics. The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Rewards for December are...
dexerto.com
Best Warzone players of 2022 – top CoD Warzone players
2022 has been a huge year for Warzone, as Caldera came into its own, Rebirth was joined by Fortune’s Keep in the Resurgence modes, and, of course, Warzone 2.0 launched in November. But which players have stood out ahead of the rest this year?. The best Warzone players earn...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals “cheat code” for completing long-shot challenges
Grinding camos in Modern Warfare 2 can be grueling, but the Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account revealed an easy trick for completing long-shot challenges. Modern Warfare 2 features 180 base and mastery camos, with the final unlockable camo being Orion. Warzone 2 streamer Skullface 49 became the first player to unlock the Orion camo, taking over 40 hours to do so.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS hits back at ImperialHal’s “weak link” Apex Legends criticism
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded after Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen suggested he is the “weak link” on his team. NICKMERCS’ transition from full-time Twitch streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has been undeniably impressive. He is...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert’s SMG loadout is “best sniper support” in the game
If you’re running a Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, then pairing it with the right secondary is vital to keep you covered in close-range situations. Luckily, CoD guru Metaphor has revealed an SMG build that is the ideal Sniper support in Warzone 2. Finding the right loadout to run...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend
Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
dexerto.com
K’Sante is already dominating League of Legends pro play
The Demacia Cup has given League of Legends fans a first look at pro play in Season 13, and one of the biggest takeaways is that K’Sante is really, really strong. So far, the Demacia Cup has had its fair share of surprises. The tournament stands as an off-season staple for the LPL, bringing the best players China has to offer into one big event.
dexerto.com
Blizzard outlines plans to fix Overwatch 2’s uneven matchmaking system
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it intends to resolve matchmaking issues in Overwatch 2 following player complaints. Since the Overwatch sequel’s launch in October, players have expressed frustration over disparities in ranked matchmaking. The system often proves so troublesome that higher-skilled users place alongside relative newcomers in ranked mode....
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer beats Super Mario 64 in record time with drum set controller
Speedrunner ‘CZR’ set a new Super Mario 64 record, completing the classic title in under 20 minutes using only a drum kit. Super Mario 64 has long played a pivotal role in the speedrunning community. But with nearly every record broken, set, and broken again, players have had to come up with new ways to engage with certain games.
dexerto.com
Swagg explains why Warzone 2 is moving “backward”
Prominent CoD content creators criticized the current state of Warzone 2, and Kris “Swagg” Lamberson explained why speaking up is “long overdue” in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. Modern Warfare 2 shattered records when it launched in October 2022, surpassing $1 billion in sales revenue in...
dexerto.com
CoD players are now suing Microsoft in hopes of preventing Activision merger
A group of 10 frustrated gamers have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in attempt to stop the blockbuster Activision Blizzard merger, claiming the x billion deal would give the Xbox creators too much of an edge in the industry. At the very beginning of the year, Microsoft announced its plans...
dexerto.com
When is Building 21 back in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode?
Building 21 has been removed from DMZ already, so naturally, a lot of players are wondering when it will return to Warzone 2. Building 21 was a surprise hit among the Warzone 2 community – according to many it was an overall better version of DMZ. Infinity Ward surprised players on December 20 by pulling it from Warzone without any prior notice.
dexerto.com
How to get Snowman outfit in GTA Online: All Snowmen locations
The Winter update in GTA Online features hidden snowmen that players must destroy in order to unlock a new Snowman outfit – here are all the locations. Grand Theft Auto Online’s Winter update went live on December 22, with the holiday-themed festivities slated to conclude on Thursday, December 29.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 loadout drops finally return with December 20 update
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but the highly requested feature is back. Removing loadout drops split the Warzone 2 community. The decision forced players to acquire their loadouts by other means. Teams could complete Strongholds, wait for the public event drop, or purchase primary weapons from buy stations.
dexerto.com
How to get new GTA Online weapons in winter update: Railgun, M29 Pistol, Candy Cane
GTA Online’s winter update – the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC – is making some changes to weapons, including the introduction of the new M29 Pistol and Railgun. Here’s what you need to know. With the new year just on the horizon, Rockstar Games has finally...
