LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, we tend to worry more about heat-related illnesses, but nationally, more people die from the cold. It is blamed for more than 100,000 deaths in this country every year according to an investigation on climate change in the New York Post. No matter the conditions for extreme weather, a big reason people die is frigid weather sneaks in and homeowners and travelers are not prepared.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO