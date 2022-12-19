Read full article on original website
KCBD
Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
KCBD
Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
KCBD
Dangerous wind chills across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerously low wind chills are expected across much, if not all, of the KCBD viewing area Thursday and Friday. We’ve designated both days as First Alert Weather Days. We do this when the weather may interfere with activity and disrupt our day-to-day routine. Wind chills...
Here’s How Lubbock’s Frigid Weather Will Unfold Today And Through The Weekend
Here's how a very cold 48 weekend will shape up. The real cold air hits Lubbock this morning at 8:00 a.m. That is probably why Texas Tech University decided yesterday to cancel classes for today and tomorrow; you just can't have students walking in weather this bad. Why It's Bad...
KCBD
Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest days of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shortest day of the year is here! The official start of the winter season, marked by the Winter solstice, begins Wednesday, December 21 at 3:47 pm for the Northern Hemisphere. We call today the shortest day of the year because it is the day with...
KCBD
Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
Getting ready for below freezing temps across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains feeling a white Christmas but not seeing it, Atmos Energy and Lowery Plumbing heating and Air Conditioning warn people ahead of time what they can do. Mark Branscome, operations manager at Lowery Plumbing heating and Air Conditioning, said your plumbing affects more than just the water and sewer. “…You’re […]
KCBD
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
KCBD
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
KCBD
Health hazards to watch out for as cold weather approaches
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, we tend to worry more about heat-related illnesses, but nationally, more people die from the cold. It is blamed for more than 100,000 deaths in this country every year according to an investigation on climate change in the New York Post. No matter the conditions for extreme weather, a big reason people die is frigid weather sneaks in and homeowners and travelers are not prepared.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
KCBD
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
KCBD
Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
KCBD
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
KCBD
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
KCBD
Hair loss and winter shedding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss. For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis. Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas...
KCBD
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
