Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Dangerous wind chills across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerously low wind chills are expected across much, if not all, of the KCBD viewing area Thursday and Friday. We’ve designated both days as First Alert Weather Days. We do this when the weather may interfere with activity and disrupt our day-to-day routine. Wind chills...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest days of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shortest day of the year is here! The official start of the winter season, marked by the Winter solstice, begins Wednesday, December 21 at 3:47 pm for the Northern Hemisphere. We call today the shortest day of the year because it is the day with...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Health hazards to watch out for as cold weather approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, we tend to worry more about heat-related illnesses, but nationally, more people die from the cold. It is blamed for more than 100,000 deaths in this country every year according to an investigation on climate change in the New York Post. No matter the conditions for extreme weather, a big reason people die is frigid weather sneaks in and homeowners and travelers are not prepared.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Hair loss and winter shedding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss. For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis. Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
LUBBOCK, TX

