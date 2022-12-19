Read full article on original website
Related
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Babysitter Walks Out on 5-Year-Old Diabetic Child After Realizing She Was Lied To
Are certain medical conditions too much for a babysitter?. Photo byPhoto by Zahra Amiri on UnsplashonUnsplash. All young people will remember the first job they ever had, and for most of them, their first job will be babysitting kids of their loved ones, or those in their neighborhood.
Lewis: Be careful what you wish for
We all have had the experience of wanting something before we thought through the consequences. Once, I recall wanting to return to the days of my youth and buying a manual transmission Mustang GT at a time when my commute to work involved a long, bumper-to-bumper ordeal in the horrible Bay Area traffic. The car was amazing, but a manual transmission was a terrible choice for stop-and-go traffic. The car lasted less than a year.
Matney: The cradle, the cross, the crown
The cradle: Friend, God has greatness planned for you! Before you were conceived in your mother’s womb and laid in your cradle, God had a plan and a destiny for you. And, in many ways, our journey to greatness parallels the path to greatness that Jesus took. It might be summarized as, the cradle, the cross and the crown. Let’s start at the beginning.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0