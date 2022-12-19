The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO