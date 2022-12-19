Read full article on original website
whro.org
Virginia’s economy could struggle with looming recession, Congressional instability
Old Dominion University released its annual State of the Commonwealth report earlier this week. As with the university’s State of the Region report, there are some economic warnings. WHRO talked to Bob McNab, who heads ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, about this year’s report.
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Inside Nova
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,784 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 14,502 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,188,049 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,072 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,722 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
wvtf.org
120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October
New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs. Take this job and shove it. That's apparently what many people are saying or at least thinking according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show that 120,000 people in Virginia quit their jobs in October. That's the second largest increase in the country, second only to Florida.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the day […]
Virginia Business
Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
NRVNews
Governor Announces Uniform Regulatory Plan
The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov.
One Million Dollars in Forest Sustainability Funding Awarded to 68 Virginia Localities
The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor […]
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
cardinalnews.org
New book gives behind-the-scenes account of former Governor Northam’s tumultuous term
I don’t know what Santa Claus is giving people this year but I know what Andy Kegley is. Kegley, the executive director of Hope Inc., a Wythe County-based human services nonprofit, is giving out copies of the new book by Virginia journalist Margaret Edds, “What The Eyes Can’t See,” with a goal of organizing some book club discussions in the new year.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market
A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it. The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards
Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,133 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 13,402 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,182,520 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,915 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
