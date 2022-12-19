ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October

Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October

New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs. Take this job and shove it. That's apparently what many people are saying or at least thinking according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show that 120,000 people in Virginia quit their jobs in October. That's the second largest increase in the country, second only to Florida.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the day […]
Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing

Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
Governor Announces Uniform Regulatory Plan

The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov.
One Million Dollars in Forest Sustainability Funding Awarded to 68 Virginia Localities

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor […]
Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market

A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it.  The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards

Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
