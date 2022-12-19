ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Lights glow one final time for holiday display

SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two hikers on Mount Mansfield

UNDERHILL, Vt. — Stowe Mountain Rescue helped rescue two hikers at Sterling Pond on Mount Mansfield after one of them fell through the ice. Rescuers said two college students called for aid after one fell knee-deep through the ice. The pair tried to make it back down the mountain but missed the trail and got lost.
STOWE, VT
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet

Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck

Pilot program launched in Killington, will serve the Rutland Region Casella Waste Systems introduced its Mack® LR Electric model, the first electric refuse vehicle in the state, in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel on Dec. 9 in front […] Read More The post Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries

Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March. Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer. A retrial in an employment lawsuit against Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very different the second time around. Essex Police investigate grocery store assault. Updated: 9 hours ago. Authorities...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Demolition permit delayed for downtown Burlington church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parishioners of a historic church in Burlington will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. In October, parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church submitted their second application to get the cathedral torn down. Parishioners say they need to remove the building to desanctify the property.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
