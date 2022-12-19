Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
WCAX
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impending storm is expected to bring rain, snow and intense winds to our region. That’s led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings across our region. Now, people are trying to reroute their holiday trips or making new plans to stay home.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two hikers on Mount Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — Stowe Mountain Rescue helped rescue two hikers at Sterling Pond on Mount Mansfield after one of them fell through the ice. Rescuers said two college students called for aid after one fell knee-deep through the ice. The pair tried to make it back down the mountain but missed the trail and got lost.
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl’s wish to see snow
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters, snow is just part of winter. But for a little girl from Florida, Stowe became a winter wonderland fulfilling her special wish. Trinity, 4, has spunk, fire and passion according to her parents, and carried all of that through treatment for cancer. “She’s something...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This condo in Colchester includes a pool and tennis courts in its association fee
This two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Colchester features a stone patio with a seating area and a wooded backyard. The condo association includes common land, a pool and tennis courts. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $249,000. Square Feet: 1,192. HIGHLIGHTS: 1 garage space, condo, stone...
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
WCAX
Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
Delicious Burlington, Vermont Business Highlighted Nationally on ABC News
Considering we just highlighted the fact that New England (Massachusetts, in particular) was highlighted nationally (or globally, actually) in a wicked disturbing new Netflix documentary called Don't Pick Up the Phone, this national highlight is a breath of fresh air. Made in America on ABC News. If you're not a...
Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck
Pilot program launched in Killington, will serve the Rutland Region Casella Waste Systems introduced its Mack® LR Electric model, the first electric refuse vehicle in the state, in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel on Dec. 9 in front […] Read More The post Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
mynbc5.com
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck, sustained serious injuries
Ranked choice voting will be on the Burlington ballot come March. Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer. A retrial in an employment lawsuit against Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very different the second time around. Essex Police investigate grocery store assault. Updated: 9 hours ago. Authorities...
WCAX
Demolition permit delayed for downtown Burlington church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parishioners of a historic church in Burlington will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. In October, parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church submitted their second application to get the cathedral torn down. Parishioners say they need to remove the building to desanctify the property.
Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War
Don Luce wrote in a resignation letter: “We are finding it increasingly difficult to quietly pursue our main objective: helping the people of Vietnam. The war as it is presently being waged is self-defeating in approach.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Winston: Unassuming man from East Calais helped end the Vietnam War.
