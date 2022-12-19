Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Stafford for Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for a Virginia Beach shooting last week. Authorities in Stafford arrested Josiah Tanoah Flores for a shooting that left one person hurt off Waterfront Drive on Dec. 17. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive and police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.
Police investigate jewelry robberies at 2 Hampton Roads malls on same day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jewelry store thieves made off with expensive goods at not one, but two Hampton Roads malls on Wednesday. Investigators in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake said they are looking for two suspects from each case. However, they said it’s possible the heists are related. They...
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
Newport News man found not guilty in fatal shooting of dad
According to court records, on Wednesday Mullen II was found not guilty by reason of insanity. His status hearing is set for March 3, 2023.
Deadly Newport News police shooting now shifts to wrongful death lawsuit
The fatal 2019 shooting of a man in his home that resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a police sergeant is now at the center of a $13.5 million lawsuit.
Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies
A NASA sweatshirt and purple shoes worn during multiple armed robberies in Hampton Roads helped convict two men on charges related to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Harold Spencer, 32, and Jon Morgan, 32, were members of...
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd.
High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
One month after Chesapeake mass shooting, third employee files lawsuit against Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The pain and grief of the Chesapeake mass shooting are still palpable one month after that devastating night. Two days before Thanksgiving, a manager with the Walmart Supercenter off Sam's Circle opened fire in the breakroom killing six people and injuring several others. The victims include...
Man fatally shot by Portsmouth officer after allegedly stabbing woman
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting is under investigation in Portsmouth that involved police officers. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, which is in the Port Norfolk section of the city. The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) confirmed they went to a residence following a 911 call.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
Susan's son, Logan Thomas, was one of the two men fatally shot on the night of June 15. She says her son worked hard and never failed to keep her busy.
Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
Teen shot to death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
