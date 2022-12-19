Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks 'rather complex' | Greater Reno

You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning.

Now, on with the newsletter: Below is a roundup of the stories I did in the past week, plus an answer to a reader question about my article on noncitizens voting, responses from readers and the city of Reno to the previous newsletter 's look at service vehicles parking on sidewalks; and a music video that crosses political lines.

My headlines

• Judge blocks Gov. Sisolak's effort to commute death row sentences

In one of his last major acts in office, outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak requested that the sentences of 57 death row prisoners be changed to life in prison. But Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks prevailed late Monday afternoon in his effort to keep it from happening, saying that it’s “an insult to those deceased victims who were tortured, raped, and slayed at the hands of the 57 heinous men on Nevada’s Death Row.”

• Nevada voter applications by noncitizens unlikely to be detected – or submitted

A reader heard noncitizens can register to vote in Washoe County by lying on their application form. I looked into it. The short answer is yes, it’s possible . And although it's unlikely to be detected, it is not a simple process. Noncitizens in the country legally can get a Nevada driver’s license. This would allow them to fill out a voter application form. If they lied about their citizenship status on the form, they could then illegally vote, which would put their legal residence status in jeopardy and open them to felony charges. Washoe County knows of no instances of this happening, and national research shows that fraudulent votes by noncitizens is statistically zero.

• Q&A with Washoe election chief Jamie Rodriguez: new job, slow results, impartiality

As election officials across Nevada and the nation left their jobs in the face of increased ugliness and threats, Jamie Rodriguez stepped up and said, “I'll do it.” She says an internship in Washington, D.C., helped her understand better how government operates and how to help people interact with it. About cleaning up voter rolls, she said, “If someone calls us to say they got a ballot of a person who doesn’t live there, this doesn’t give us enough to necessarily pull that person from the voter roll. There are federal laws that prohibit that and that require additional steps from this office.”

• Tracking device used to follow Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, lawsuit says

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve filed a civil suit against private investigator David McNeely who “ surreptitiously installed a sophisticated GPS tracking device .” The suit also says similar devices are believed to have been placed on the vehicles of “multiple other prominent community members.” Schieve told me, “I’m a single woman and we have to worry about our safety, but this takes it all to a whole new level. It keeps you up at night and you're always looking over your shoulder and it just causes severe stress.”

Reader question about SSNs for noncitizens

In my story about how noncitizens can register to vote in Nevada , it was mentioned that Washoe County checks voter applications against DMV and Social Security records.

A reader wrote, “Mark, curious, if the county checks with Social Security Administration, can noncitizens get Social Security numbers? I literally do not know. Wondering how they show up with SSA.”

My response: Your question is a good one, and it’s one I asked Washoe County but didn’t include in the story. I was told that noncitizens who are authorized to work in the U.S. by the Department of Homeland Security can get a Social Security number.

Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks, bike lanes

In last week’s newsletter , I shared photos and comments from a reader who thinks it’s dangerous for landscape maintenance crews to pull up on sidewalks and park in bike lanes while they work. The city of Reno had told the reader basically that as long as the vehicles weren’t unattended, then it wasn’t a parking enforcement priority.

I asked for reader thoughts and the city for additional comment. One reader I communicated with said he’d been paralyzed from an accident caused by a service vehicle being parked in a bike lane in the Damonte Ranch area. Here are four reader responses:

Against parking on sidewalk: “I see this every week in the Damonte Ranch area. I am a runner and a cyclist and constantly have to go out into the middle of the street to go around these landscaping vehicles that take up the entire sidewalk and bike lane. Some put up cones which gives drivers a bit of a warning and to slow down, but most parked vehicles don’t bother. It should be illegal to park that way.”

“I see this every week in the Damonte Ranch area. I am a runner and a cyclist and constantly have to go out into the middle of the street to go around these landscaping vehicles that take up the entire sidewalk and bike lane. Some put up cones which gives drivers a bit of a warning and to slow down, but most parked vehicles don’t bother. It should be illegal to park that way.” Supportive of parking on sidewalks: “Yes, they should be allowed to park. I live near Mesa Meadows St. in Sparks. The street has landscaping, runs maybe seven blocks, and has no parking signs on both sides. Where would landscapers park? Somebody should look for something else to complain about.”

“Yes, they should be allowed to park. I live near Mesa Meadows St. in Sparks. The street has landscaping, runs maybe seven blocks, and has no parking signs on both sides. Where would landscapers park? Somebody should look for something else to complain about.” Make developers pay: “I suggest city retrofit the area with service bump outs and bill the developers for the cost. In future the city should not approve any development that doesn't include such items in its design.

“I suggest city retrofit the area with service bump outs and bill the developers for the cost. In future the city should not approve any development that doesn't include such items in its design. What does the law say? “At some time, all infrastructure will require maintenance and repair. Any equipment parked on road, sidewalk or bike lane requires cones, safety signs and maybe flag persons. The question is: are these vehicles in compliance with existing laws?”

For the answer to the question in that last comment, I asked Cassie Harris in the city’s communications department for more details about what the law says.

“I wish I had a simple answer for you, but this one's rather complex,” she said.

Harris consulted with code enforcement, public works and the police department to find out more.

The short answer is yes, service vehicles are allowed to park on the sidewalk temporarily if they put out cones, warning signs or other “temporary traffic control” measures – and if pedestrians and cyclists can go around them. But if they’re creating a dangerous situation, you can contact Reno Direct at reno.gov/community/reno-direct to request action.

Here’s the full response Harris shared with city and traffic code cited in italics:

From Parking Enforcement's perspective, the section [of city ordinance] below allows landscaping vehicles to temporarily park to conduct required maintenance. The alternative would be for them to temporarily park in a traveling lane on a road that is 35 mph or higher. In regard to the use of the cones, please see the next section of code (6.11.020) below.

Sec. 6.30.130. - Stopping or standing prohibited generally . (a) A person shall not stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer, or official traffic-control device in any of the following places: [16 places listed; see link to read them].

Sec. 6.11.020. - Traffic control requirements . All encroachments within public rights-of-way shall be in accordance with the latest editions of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Work Zone Traffic Control Handbook and Public Rights-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines. This section applies to all exceptions as listed in 6.11.030(e) below. Proper and adequate traffic control shall be in place, prior to commencement of any activity.

Generally speaking, if the work is beyond 15 feet from the traveled way, traffic control is not needed. A Mowing Ahead sign may be used, but not required.

Section 6G.06 Work Outside of the Shoulder:

Support: When work is being performed off the roadway (behind the shoulders, but within the right-of-way), little of no TTC [temporary traffic control] might be needed. TTC generally is not needed where work is confined to an area 15 feet for more from the edge of the traveled way. However, TTC is appropriate where distracting situations exist, such as vehicles parked on the shoulder, vehicles accessing the worksite via the highway, and equipment traveling on or crossing the roadway to perform the work operations (for example, mowing).

Option: If work vehicles are on the shoulder, a SHOULDER WORK (W21-5) sign may be used. For mowing operations, the sign MOWING AHEAD (W21-8) may be used.

Public safety is always RPD's top priority. If a landscaping vehicle were to be parked in a way that jeopardized public safety, our officers would take a look and work with the professional to mitigate the situation. However, if pedestrians and cyclists are able to safely pass the landscaping vehicles, RPD will not issue citations to workers doing their jobs to provide a service to our community.

Here's the additional info I received, but this applies more to the roadway rather than sidewalks/bike paths.

Encroachment permits are required for construction, repair and maintenance activities within public roadways, especially when the work affects sidewalks, bike lanes or vehicle lanes. There are exceptions for delivery and service maintenance vehicles, however all vehicles should abide by the rules of the road, and use proper traffic control when necessary. If anyone suspects work to be occurring without proper traffic control or permitting, they are encouraged to contact Reno Direct and use the keyword: "Encroachment Issues."

Ashley McBryde’s “Bible and a .44” live

Here’s a music video I stumbled across recently. I'm sharing it because I think it shows love and understanding across what normally might be seen as a right-left political divide. And I like it. (If the video isn’t embedded below, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtiX_dCgQ9A .)

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal. Follow him @GreaterReno, Facebook.com/GreaterReno.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks 'rather complex' | Greater Reno