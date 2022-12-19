ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks 'rather complex' | Greater Reno

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jsLt_0jo7jrHK00

If you think my work has value, please consider donating to help me stick around for at least another year. I love this job but it depends on donations from readers like you. The RGJ’s parent company, Gannett, pays zero toward my wages.

You can donate through PayPal here – no account necessary – or by sending a check to RGJ Fund care of Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, 50 Washington St., Suite 300, Reno, NV 89503.

If you itemize, the donation is tax-deductible. Regardless, 100 percent of your donation goes to my wages.

I don’t get to see who donates to support my journalism so that there’s no conflict of interest in my writing. That means I can't thank you personally, but please know how grateful I am.

Now, on with the newsletter: Below is a roundup of the stories I did in the past week, plus an answer to a reader question about my article on noncitizens voting, responses from readers and the city of Reno to the previous newsletter ’s look at service vehicles parking on sidewalks; and a music video that crosses political lines.

My headlines

• Judge blocks Gov. Sisolak's effort to commute death row sentences

In one of his last major acts in office, outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak requested that the sentences of 57 death row prisoners be changed to life in prison. But Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks prevailed late Monday afternoon in his effort to keep it from happening, saying that it’s “an insult to those deceased victims who were tortured, raped, and slayed at the hands of the 57 heinous men on Nevada’s Death Row.”

• Nevada voter applications by noncitizens unlikely to be detected – or submitted

A reader heard noncitizens can register to vote in Washoe County by lying on their application form. I looked into it. The short answer is yes, it’s possible . And although it's unlikely to be detected, it is not a simple process. Noncitizens in the country legally can get a Nevada driver’s license. This would allow them to fill out a voter application form. If they lied about their citizenship status on the form, they could then illegally vote, which would put their legal residence status in jeopardy and open them to felony charges. Washoe County knows of no instances of this happening, and national research shows that fraudulent votes by noncitizens is statistically zero.

• Q&A with Washoe election chief Jamie Rodriguez: new job, slow results, impartiality

As election officials across Nevada and the nation left their jobs in the face of increased ugliness and threats, Jamie Rodriguez stepped up and said, “I'll do it.” She says an internship in Washington, D.C., helped her understand better how government operates and how to help people interact with it. About cleaning up voter rolls, she said, “If someone calls us to say they got a ballot of a person who doesn’t live there, this doesn’t give us enough to necessarily pull that person from the voter roll. There are federal laws that prohibit that and that require additional steps from this office.”

• Tracking device used to follow Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, lawsuit says

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve filed a civil suit against private investigator David McNeely who “ surreptitiously installed a sophisticated GPS tracking device .” The suit also says similar devices are believed to have been placed on the vehicles of “multiple other prominent community members.” Schieve told me, “I’m a single woman and we have to worry about our safety, but this takes it all to a whole new level. It keeps you up at night and you're always looking over your shoulder and it just causes severe stress.”

Reader question about SSNs for noncitizens

In my story about how noncitizens can register to vote in Nevada , it was mentioned that Washoe County checks voter applications against DMV and Social Security records.

A reader wrote, “Mark, curious, if the county checks with Social Security Administration, can noncitizens get Social Security numbers? I literally do not know. Wondering how they show up with SSA.”

My response: Your question is a good one, and it’s one I asked Washoe County but didn’t include in the story. I was told that noncitizens who are authorized to work in the U.S. by the Department of Homeland Security can get a Social Security number.

Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks, bike lanes

In last week’s newsletter , I shared photos and comments from a reader who thinks it’s dangerous for landscape maintenance crews to pull up on sidewalks and park in bike lanes while they work. The city of Reno had told the reader basically that as long as the vehicles weren’t unattended, then it wasn’t a parking enforcement priority.

I asked for reader thoughts and the city for additional comment. One reader I communicated with said he’d been paralyzed from an accident caused by a service vehicle being parked in a bike lane in the Damonte Ranch area. Here are four reader responses:

  • Against parking on sidewalk: “I see this every week in the Damonte Ranch area. I am a runner and a cyclist and constantly have to go out into the middle of the street to go around these landscaping vehicles that take up the entire sidewalk and bike lane. Some put up cones which gives drivers a bit of a warning and to slow down, but most parked vehicles don’t bother. It should be illegal to park that way.”
  • Supportive of parking on sidewalks: “Yes, they should be allowed to park. I live near Mesa Meadows St. in Sparks. The street has landscaping, runs maybe seven blocks, and has no parking signs on both sides. Where would landscapers park? Somebody should look for something else to complain about.”
  • Make developers pay: “I suggest city retrofit the area with service bump outs and bill the developers for the cost. In future the city should not approve any development that doesn't include such items in its design.
  • What does the law say? “At some time, all infrastructure will require maintenance and repair. Any equipment parked on road, sidewalk or bike lane requires cones, safety signs and maybe flag persons. The question is: are these vehicles in compliance with existing laws?”

For the answer to the question in that last comment, I asked Cassie Harris in the city’s communications department for more details about what the law says.

“I wish I had a simple answer for you, but this one's rather complex,” she said.

Harris consulted with code enforcement, public works and the police department to find out more.

The short answer is yes, service vehicles are allowed to park on the sidewalk temporarily if they put out cones, warning signs or other “temporary traffic control” measures – and if pedestrians and cyclists can go around them. But if they’re creating a dangerous situation, you can contact Reno Direct at reno.gov/community/reno-direct to request action.

Here’s the full response Harris shared with city and traffic code cited in italics:

From Parking Enforcement's perspective, the section [of city ordinance] below allows landscaping vehicles to temporarily park to conduct required maintenance. The alternative would be for them to temporarily park in a traveling lane on a road that is 35 mph or higher. In regard to the use of the cones, please see the next section of code (6.11.020) below.

Sec. 6.30.130. - Stopping or standing prohibited generally . (a) A person shall not stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer, or official traffic-control device in any of the following places: [16 places listed; see link to read them].

Sec. 6.11.020. - Traffic control requirements . All encroachments within public rights-of-way shall be in accordance with the latest editions of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Work Zone Traffic Control Handbook and Public Rights-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines. This section applies to all exceptions as listed in 6.11.030(e) below. Proper and adequate traffic control shall be in place, prior to commencement of any activity.

Generally speaking, if the work is beyond 15 feet from the traveled way, traffic control is not needed. A Mowing Ahead sign may be used, but not required.

Section 6G.06 Work Outside of the Shoulder:

Support: When work is being performed off the roadway (behind the shoulders, but within the right-of-way), little of no TTC [temporary traffic control] might be needed. TTC generally is not needed where work is confined to an area 15 feet for more from the edge of the traveled way. However, TTC is appropriate where distracting situations exist, such as vehicles parked on the shoulder, vehicles accessing the worksite via the highway, and equipment traveling on or crossing the roadway to perform the work operations (for example, mowing).

Option: If work vehicles are on the shoulder, a SHOULDER WORK (W21-5) sign may be used. For mowing operations, the sign MOWING AHEAD (W21-8) may be used.

Public safety is always RPD's top priority. If a landscaping vehicle were to be parked in a way that jeopardized public safety, our officers would take a look and work with the professional to mitigate the situation. However, if pedestrians and cyclists are able to safely pass the landscaping vehicles, RPD will not issue citations to workers doing their jobs to provide a service to our community.

Here's the additional info I received, but this applies more to the roadway rather than sidewalks/bike paths.

Encroachment permits are required for construction, repair and maintenance activities within public roadways, especially when the work affects sidewalks, bike lanes or vehicle lanes. There are exceptions for delivery and service maintenance vehicles, however all vehicles should abide by the rules of the road, and use proper traffic control when necessary. If anyone suspects work to be occurring without proper traffic control or permitting, they are encouraged to contact Reno Direct and use the keyword: "Encroachment Issues."

Ashley McBryde’s “Bible and a .44” live

Here’s a music video I stumbled across recently. I'm sharing it because I think it shows love and understanding across what normally might be seen as a right-left political divide. And I like it. (If the video isn’t embedded below, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtiX_dCgQ9A .)

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal. Follow him @GreaterReno, Facebook.com/GreaterReno.

Please consider supporting Mark Robison's local government reporting by donating to the RGJ Fund right here – his wages are 100% paid for by grants and donations, and 100% of RGJ Fund contributions go toward Mark’s wages. Thank you to all the donors who support this work! We especially thank the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust for being a major funder. To discuss how you can help, please email mrobison@rgj.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Legality of service vehicles parking on sidewalks 'rather complex' | Greater Reno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada

220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
hotelnewsresource.com

170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada

Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden Administration has appointed a UNR professor of hydrology to a panel on nuclear waste. Scott W. Tyler will serve on the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board. There, he provide technical and scientific peer reviews of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste management activities.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City

(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.
RENO, NV
Whisky Advocate

Frey Ranch: Grain to Glass in Western Nevada

In the high desert country of northwest Nevada, about 75 miles from the California line, lies the city of Fallon. It’s an outpost along cross-country U.S. Route 50, on a stretch of highway known as The Loneliest Road in America for its endless reaches of dusty desert terrain. But Fallon is an oasis in this vast desert, with fertile farmland nurtured by snowmelt from the nearby Sierra Nevada range as well as Lake Tahoe on the California border. This bountiful land is most famous for its rich yields of alfalfa, which is prized by cattle ranchers and thoroughbred breeders around the world.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County embezzler sentenced to prison

A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Recycling Today

Aqua Metals begins operations at Nevada LIB recycling facility

Aqua Metals Inc., Reno, Nevada, has completed equipment installation and is now operating what it claims is a first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling facility at its McCarran, Nevada-based Innovation Center. The company says the pilot is now operational with the introduction of feedstock into the automated system, enabling immediate recovery...
MCCARRAN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cluster of prehistoric fossils at Nevada state park believed to be birthing grounds

RENO — As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
CBS Miami

Reno mayor sues after discovering tracking device on vehicle

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle.The complaint also says that the investigator was working on behalf of an "unidentified third party" whose identity she has not been able to ascertain."The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Planning commissioners OK care facility in north Carson City

A large assisted-living care facility proposed for North Carson Street passed two hurdles at the Carson City Planning Commission on Tuesday. As both the regular Planning Commission and the Growth Management Commission, commissioners approved a special use permit for the three-story care facility as well as a request for 15,700 gallons of daily water usage. Commissioners Jay Wiggins and Sena Loyd were absent.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mendive Middle School evacuated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy