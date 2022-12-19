Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long. With the winter season in full swing,...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Little elves’ bring smiles at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital during Dec. will receive an elf hat and Christmas stocking. Maria Green, Women and Infants Center Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, says this Christmas tradition brings smiles not only to parents, but also colleagues. “The only thing...
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers dash to the stores for last minute winter and Christmas preps
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter weather and Christmas around the corner, people have been dashing through the snow and to the store. Businesses have been kept busy with shoppers getting read to hunker down and enjoy the holiday weekend. “This Saturday it has been non-stop, all since then....
WEAU-TV 13
Ladysmith couple creates Christmas village in their yard
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One Ladysmith couple created a Christmas village in their yard. Alan and Brittany Christianson created the Christianson Christmas Village back in 2020. The village is located at 400 East 6th Street South in Ladysmith. The couple has grown their display every year. The walkthrough village has lights, wood cutouts and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn County Emergency Management provides community shelter update
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Emergency Management along with municipalities across Dunn County are preparing for expected blizzard-like conditions. According to a media release from Dunn County Emergency Management, they encourage residents to prepare their home and vehicles with emergency kits. These kits should include items such as flashlights, extra batteries, extra blankets, bottled water, and charged cellular phones in the event there is a power outage.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System: Using a snowblower comes with risks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts at Mayo Clinic System say shoveling snow by hand is time consuming and often tough on your back. Using a snowblower makes things quicker and easier, but it comes with risks, according to Mayo Clinic Health System. “Since 2003, there’s been 9,000 Americans...
WEAU-TV 13
VFW celebrates 3rd birthday of USSF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday marks the third year of service for the newest Branch of the U.S. Military, and VFW’s in the area are recognizing the men and women who defend the domain of space. Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the United States Space Force turns 3...
WEAU-TV 13
Irvine Park Christmas Village closed Thursday and Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closing for two days. According to John Jimenez, Director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, due to weather the Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closed Thursday and Friday. This includes both walking and driving through the Park.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WEAU-TV 13
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
WEAU-TV 13
How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the snow and bitter cold forecast, driver’s should prepare their vehicles for winter road conditions before traveling this holiday weekend. Local mechanic, Chris Johnson, shares a few ways driver’s can prepare their vehicles for the cold, snowy weather. Make sure the battery...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Figure Skating Club to host annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club will be skating for a good cause at its annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023. The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted. All donations will go toward the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dead after crash on I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 in Jackson County Thursday. The person is identified as a 79-year-old man from Rosendale, Wis. The name of the man is not being released at this time. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department...
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release. Lars Helgeson admitted to killing his father Brian Helgeson at the family farm in Hixton back in 2013. In 2017 Lars was...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Big Rivers-boys hockey battle between WIAA #2 Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North. Plus, a doubleheader of prep girls hockey featuring #1 Hayward against CFM, and the St. Croix Fusion against the ECA Stars. Also, in prep boys basketball, Rice Lake takes...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
Comments / 0