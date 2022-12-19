ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mother heartbroken after 14-year-old daughter shot, killed in Hickory Hill

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnTGk_0jo7j2ms00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother’s heart is broken after her 14-year-old daughter was shot and killed in Hickory Hill over the weekend.

Naterria Douglass’ mother said her daughter was killed along with another 17-year-old boy after a shooting off East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway.

Two teens dead after Hickory Hill shooting

We spoke with Naterria’s mother who said while she’s devastated she forgives the accused shooter. Through tears, Irene Douglass told us while the person who pulled the trigger was wrong, she understands the hurt cycling through society.

“If I could see the person who killed my baby I would give him a hug,” she said. “I would hold him in my arms because at some point in his life he didn’t feel loved.”

Irene said her daughter had been riding with her brother overnight Friday as he made DoorDash deliveries. He was doing the deliveries to help with bills around the house.

Naterria was asleep in the backseat when she was shot.

Investigators said Naterria’s brother was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer and told him his best friend and sister had been shot. A 17-year-old boy was also killed.

“I feel like somebody just robbed me of my life. She was my life. My children are my life,” Irene said.

Now, Irene holds on to the videos and pictures she has of her daughter. She described the Raleigh Egypt High freshman as fun, saying the two were inseparable.

“Straight A student, very smart, very smart. She was actually running for vice president of her school,” she said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fr9ON_0jo7j2ms00
    Irene Douglass and her daughter Naterria (Courtesy: Irene Douglass)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flic1_0jo7j2ms00
    Irene Douglass and her daughter Naterria (Courtesy: Irene Douglass)

While her pain is palpable, this isn’t the only loss this mother has endured. Last year, she lost someone she considered a son to gun violence along with her best friend.

“My best friend got killed two months ago to gun violence, 23 years of friendship, and now my daughter,” Irene said.

She is asking the community to find a way to heal.

“I just want the hate to stop. It’s senseless. It’s senseless,” she said.

Detectives released surveillance images of a black Dodge Charger and two men and a woman who may be involved.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZLQJ_0jo7j2ms00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF0G7_0jo7j2ms00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqQFE_0jo7j2ms00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNM1v_0jo7j2ms00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9GYs_0jo7j2ms00
    Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • Courtesy: Memphis Police Department
  • Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

