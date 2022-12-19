Read full article on original website
GRAND Mental Health staff give more than 550 children holiday gifts
GRAND Mental Health staff and leadership have given “wish list” gifts to children in need across 12 counties this holiday season. The 2022 GRAND Children’s Wish List project launched in mid-November and received wish lists from more than 550 children, ages 2 months to 17 years, in Craig, Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers and Washington Counties. Some of the requested items included toys, games, books, art supplies, electronics, clothing/accessories, make-up, pillows/blankets and even power tools.
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa to be featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
KOKI FOX 23
Warming stations in Bartlesville want people to come in from the dangerous cold
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In order to make sure no one suffers from cold weather injuries, Bartlesville Police are offering free rides to the two warming stations that will be open through Sunday if needed. FOX23 News stopped by one of two warming stations on Thursday afternoon to learn more...
kjrh.com
Bixby baby arrives home from NICU after birth at 22 weeks
BIXBY, Okla. — The saying "Home for the Holidays" has an extra special ring for one Bixby family in 2022. The Holdens spent most of this year in Hillcrest Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when their son was born at just 22 weeks. It was a birth doctors said just a few years ago would not have even been possible.
KOKI FOX 23
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits partner to open temporary warming centers
TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits have teamed up to open two temporary warming centers in the metro area. City Lights and Housing Solutions Tulsa are just two of the organizations. Both groups told FOX23 they are filling the warming centers through outreach. “We see so many people...
‘All credit goes to God:’ Tulsa parents share incredible story of premature baby’s survival
TULSA, Okla. — You hear a lot about Christmas miracles during this time of year. But, in this case, one of the directors of the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital NICU says it really is a miracle. And all credit goes to God. Baby Jo weighed 12 ounces when...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
News On 6
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
KOKI FOX 23
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Dispatcher Honored for Groceries Purchase
Bartlesville Police Department Dispatcher Alison Morris received the December Employee of the Month award according to CITY BEAT. The award is given by the City’s Employee Advisory Committee for employees who go above and beyond their duties. Morris was recognized for providing groceries to an elderly woman residing in...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
KOKI FOX 23
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite
TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Truck crashes into Tulsa business near 15th and Peoria
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are rerouting traffic after a truck crashed into a business near 15th and Peoria. The driver crashed into Luxe Nails around 8 a.m. Currently, the right lane of Peoria is closed while a wrecker pulls the truck out. This is a developing story. ©2022...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
