BIXBY, Okla. — The saying "Home for the Holidays" has an extra special ring for one Bixby family in 2022. The Holdens spent most of this year in Hillcrest Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when their son was born at just 22 weeks. It was a birth doctors said just a few years ago would not have even been possible.

BIXBY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO