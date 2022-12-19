ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOKI FOX 23

GRAND Mental Health staff give more than 550 children holiday gifts

GRAND Mental Health staff and leadership have given “wish list” gifts to children in need across 12 counties this holiday season. The 2022 GRAND Children’s Wish List project launched in mid-November and received wish lists from more than 550 children, ages 2 months to 17 years, in Craig, Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers and Washington Counties. Some of the requested items included toys, games, books, art supplies, electronics, clothing/accessories, make-up, pillows/blankets and even power tools.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kjrh.com

Bixby baby arrives home from NICU after birth at 22 weeks

BIXBY, Okla. — The saying "Home for the Holidays" has an extra special ring for one Bixby family in 2022. The Holdens spent most of this year in Hillcrest Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when their son was born at just 22 weeks. It was a birth doctors said just a few years ago would not have even been possible.
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits partner to open temporary warming centers

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits have teamed up to open two temporary warming centers in the metro area. City Lights and Housing Solutions Tulsa are just two of the organizations. Both groups told FOX23 they are filling the warming centers through outreach. “We see so many people...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness

Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Dispatcher Honored for Groceries Purchase

Bartlesville Police Department Dispatcher Alison Morris received the December Employee of the Month award according to CITY BEAT. The award is given by the City’s Employee Advisory Committee for employees who go above and beyond their duties. Morris was recognized for providing groceries to an elderly woman residing in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road

TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite

TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK

