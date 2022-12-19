Read full article on original website
WSAZ
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
WSAZ
Crews battle fire at vacant home
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
1 in critical condition after Christmas Day fire in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening. The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire. One […]
wchstv.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
WSAZ
First responders share challenges from recent cold weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
Remembering the McDunn locomotive boiler explosion
MCDUNN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just two short days after the Christmas holiday, tragedy struck the mining town of McDunn and surrounding communities in Fayette County in 1934. December 27th will mark 88 years since a steam locomotive boiler exploded in the town and killed several miners. The work train...
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
wchstv.com
Logan County safety officer dies after battling "severe health issues"
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Logan County safety officer with the Cora Volunteer Fire Department died Friday. Jeff Jones passed away after “battling some severe health issues,” according to a social media post from the Cora Volunteer Fire Department. The post relayed the following message:. We...
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
WSAZ
McDowell County PSD working to connect thousands without drinking water
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, people in McDowell County, West Virginia have not had access to clean drinking water due to outdated infrastructure. In December 2022, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C., Michael Regan, toured the county to talk about clean water and funding to improve the system.
Family argument results in fatal West Virginia shooting on Christmas
UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Dec. 25): No arrests were made after a family argument turned deadly in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Lt. Ana Pile with the KCSO says deputies responded to a shooting at 1250 Decota Road in Kanawha County. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he shot his brother, Lt. Pile […]
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
WSAZ
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
