Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Rt 219 open after severe accident

UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle fire at vacant home

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
CLENDENIN, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Remembering the McDunn locomotive boiler explosion

MCDUNN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just two short days after the Christmas holiday, tragedy struck the mining town of McDunn and surrounding communities in Fayette County in 1934. December 27th will mark 88 years since a steam locomotive boiler exploded in the town and killed several miners. The work train...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
WSAZ

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

McDowell County PSD working to connect thousands without drinking water

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, people in McDowell County, West Virginia have not had access to clean drinking water due to outdated infrastructure. In December 2022, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C., Michael Regan, toured the county to talk about clean water and funding to improve the system.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
DUNBAR, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

