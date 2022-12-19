ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
Second Chance Christmas

Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Santa gets ready to deliver gifts to millions of children all over the world, his reindeer are also preparing. In Maryville, there is a group of reindeer who are ready to step up in case any of the main reindeer get sick. “If Santa has...
A Family, A Home, and New Hope

A small home at 119 South Cruze Street, in east Knoxville, just a stone’s throw from downtown, is shining this Christmas as a beacon of hope for Knoxville couple Alvin and Jeanine Johnson. Married four years and facing difficult obstacles, the two longed to own their own home, but seemed destined to continue to rent. Enter Renaissance Creations and it appears the dream will come true.
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
