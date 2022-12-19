Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher's Death
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster
Local Residents Can Enjoy Nature and the Outdoors on the Recently-Opened Newtown Rail Trail
The Newtown trail was recently opened during a local ceremony.Photo byBucks County Planning Commission. A new Bucks County trail is attracting both locals and visitors who want to enjoy the outdoors in one of the area’s most beautiful spots. Laura Stark wrote about the local trail for Rails to Trails Conservancy.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
southjerseyobserver.com
Runnemede Funeral Home Property Sold For $744K; Building to be Converted Into Retail Cannabis Facility
The building that was once home to Ciechanowski Funeral Home, located at 1100 N. Black Horse Pike in Runnemede, sold on November 4, 2022, property records show. SJO previously reported that the existing building will be converted into a retail cannabis facility. The Runnemede Planning and Zoning Board approved the...
$56M contract approved to design proposed Camden-Gloucester light rail line
South Jersey’s little train that could took a step closer to reality after the approval of a contract to begin design and preliminary engineering on the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light rail project. The $56.6 million contract was approved with South Jersey Transit Partners, a joint venture between infrastructure consulting companies...
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville’s Former Cousins Irish Pub/Murphy’s Tavern Now DSK Roofing & Solar
Westville’s former Cousin’s Bar/Murphy’s Tavern is now the home to a roofing and solar company. New signage was recently installed outside of the building with the DSK Roofing and Solar logo. DSK Roofing is a fully licensed and insured roofing company serving South Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey...
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
billypenn.com
What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic
Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
thesunpapers.com
The Year in Review: Looking back at Mantua
It was a year of both good and bad for Mantua in 2022, but mostly the former. One perennial controversy continued, and there were stories of people doing good things. The year saw the return of an old project that was first introduced in 1996. The Glassboro-Camden Line (GCL) light rail train is proposed as an 18-mile-long route that will go back and forth between downtown Camden and Rowan University in Glassboro. The line will also run through a number of towns, including Mantua.
thesunpapers.com
The Year in Review: Looking back at Mullica Hill
Things started out relatively calmly in 2022 as Mullica Hill gradually picked up the pieces from the tornado that struck it in September 2021. Things heated up though, with the consistent opposition of residents to a plan that would bring two large warehouses to town, a project the community fears could have devastating effects, including on the environment.
Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill
PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
seaislenews.com
Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity
He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
glensidelocal.com
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
NBC Philadelphia
Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash
An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
phillyvoice.com
Passero's coffee stand in Suburban Station to close this week after 32 years of serving Regional Rail riders
Passero's Coffee Roasters is closing its flagship stand inside Suburban Station on Thursday after 32 years of serving commuters funneling through the Center City train station. Passero's two other locations — inside the Franklin Residences at 834 Chestnut St. and the Wanamaker Building at 100 E. Penn Square – will...
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s husband tapped as chief of staff for her City Council successor
Maria Quiñones Sánchez quit Philadelphia City Council in September to run for mayor next year. Now, her husband is employed in the office that she left.
Water main break on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly causes lane closures
The Roosevelt Boulevard was the scene of another water main break.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
