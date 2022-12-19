ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
billypenn.com

What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic

Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

The Year in Review: Looking back at Mantua

It was a year of both good and bad for Mantua in 2022, but mostly the former. One perennial controversy continued, and there were stories of people doing good things. The year saw the return of an old project that was first introduced in 1996. The Glassboro-Camden Line (GCL) light rail train is proposed as an 18-mile-long route that will go back and forth between downtown Camden and Rowan University in Glassboro. The line will also run through a number of towns, including Mantua.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

The Year in Review: Looking back at Mullica Hill

Things started out relatively calmly in 2022 as Mullica Hill gradually picked up the pieces from the tornado that struck it in September 2021. Things heated up though, with the consistent opposition of residents to a plan that would bring two large warehouses to town, a project the community fears could have devastating effects, including on the environment.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill

PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity

He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Best Places to Live in Atlantic County

Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ

If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy