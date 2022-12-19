ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area road crews preparing for first blast of winter storm of season

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
XENIA — Rain, snow and frigid temperatures are on the move towards the Miami Valley later this week and city crews are preparing for the upcoming winter conditions.

>>First winter storm of the season arrives Thursday through Christmas Day; What we know so far

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik says the salt barn at the Xenia Public Service Department holds 1,000 tons of salt and is fully stocked. Crews are anticipating they will need it.

Xenia takes care of all city roads, which is roughly 211 lane miles.

“We have five snow routes, we have state routes which we have tandem trucks for,” said Ray Ferrell, Xenia Public Service Streets Supervisor. “We have three of those and we have four trucks.”

Xenia Public Services spent Monday preparing for the first blast of winter.

“It’s kind of a mad scramble,” he said. “We had leafing going on so we had to take all of our leaf equipment off the trucks. What we just got done is behind us and put the salt hopper on it. This one’s actually loaded with salt ready to go if we get anything overnight.”

He told Kosik the public needs to be mindful of salt and plow trucks on the road and not tailgate them. the rule of thumb is stay 100 feet back.

