AZFamily

Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona Builders Alliance members provide gifts for children in need

Through the Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) annual toy drive, the local construction industry came together to provide a memorable Christmas for hundreds of children in need. Approximately 150 construction companies, including Rosendin, McCarthy Building Companies, Hensel Phelps, Kitchell, and Sundt, and their employees, donated three 18-foot trailers’ worth of toys and over $40,000 to the 13th Annual ABA Community Service Board’s 2022 Toy Drive, which benefited five nonprofit organizations serving over 2,000 underprivileged children in the Phoenix Metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix Theatre Company will break ground on Central Phoenix campus

The Phoenix Theatre Company announces the groundbreaking milestone of its Central Phoenix campus development plans. With $28 million raised towards building a new 500-seat state of the art theatre, the Company has set the groundbreaking for Summer 2023. In addition to the previously announced theatre enlargement, the Phoenix City Council...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New York developer to build rental units near TSMC site

New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build single-family rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. Read the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors

PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete

The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe is Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022

Prairie Village, Kansas, was Zillow®’s most popular market of 2022, showcasing rising interest in the Midwest and headlining a dramatic shift from 2021’s predominantly West Coast leaders. In addition, Tempe retained its title as the top college town. Grand Rapids, Michigan, won out for most popular large...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
