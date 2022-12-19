Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Builders Alliance members provide gifts for children in need
Through the Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) annual toy drive, the local construction industry came together to provide a memorable Christmas for hundreds of children in need. Approximately 150 construction companies, including Rosendin, McCarthy Building Companies, Hensel Phelps, Kitchell, and Sundt, and their employees, donated three 18-foot trailers’ worth of toys and over $40,000 to the 13th Annual ABA Community Service Board’s 2022 Toy Drive, which benefited five nonprofit organizations serving over 2,000 underprivileged children in the Phoenix Metro area.
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix Theatre Company will break ground on Central Phoenix campus
The Phoenix Theatre Company announces the groundbreaking milestone of its Central Phoenix campus development plans. With $28 million raised towards building a new 500-seat state of the art theatre, the Company has set the groundbreaking for Summer 2023. In addition to the previously announced theatre enlargement, the Phoenix City Council...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New York developer to build rental units near TSMC site
New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build single-family rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. Read the...
ABC 15 News
Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos
On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe is Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022
Prairie Village, Kansas, was Zillow®’s most popular market of 2022, showcasing rising interest in the Midwest and headlining a dramatic shift from 2021’s predominantly West Coast leaders. In addition, Tempe retained its title as the top college town. Grand Rapids, Michigan, won out for most popular large...
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
You're a mean one, Phoenix! Study names city one of the top 10 'Grinchiest' in the US
PHOENIX — You're a mean one, Phoenix!. It looks like not everyone in the Valley is a fan of the holiday season, according to a recent study by FinanceBuzz. The company ranked 50 of the country's largest cities to determine which ones were the "Grinchiest," or had the least holiday spirit.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale will no longer bring water to Rio Verde Foothills community
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills homes could be without water in less than two weeks. That’s because the City of Scottsdale no longer plans on hauling water to these homes come Jan. 1 as part of its drought management plan. “You think about having...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
1 Arizona City Is Among America's Most Sober Places
Real Estate Witch compiled a list of America's drunkest cities.
