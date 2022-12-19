Read full article on original website
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
New brewery launches in former Torpedo Room space, Oliveto replacement Acre opens
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
My Oakland Agenda: Residents share their vision for the Town
In between bites from a chicken and veggie sandwich, Oakland resident Connor Hunter, 9, read aloud from a poster he had just signed at Lincoln Summer Nights, a community event hosted by a coalition of local organizations. The prompt: “If you were an elected official in Oakland, what would your first act be?”
EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit grants Christmas wish, furnishes home for previously homeless East Bay family
Thanks to a local nonprofit and previously homeless mother now has a furnished apartment that she received from the mayor of Richmond.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Paradise Post
‘A collective failing’: Bay Area mourns hundreds who died this year with nowhere to call home
They succumbed to heart disease, hypothermia and COVID-19. They were hit by trains and cars. They overdosed aboard BART and in a storage unit. One man had been dead long enough that by the time he was found at a homeless encampment in Los Gatos, his body was so decomposed that no one could tell how he died.
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open
CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: outdoor activities from now till the end of the year
Our final events roundup of 2022 includes holiday adventures that you can enjoy this week and up until the New Year. We are sticking to activities that you can enjoy outdoors as the county is currently experiencing a winter COVID surge. If you’re looking for the latest public health guidance, you can read our recent interview with Dr. Joanna Locke from the Alameda County health department, who shared advice about testing, masking, and more. The federal government is once again offering up to four free at-home tests per household. Kaiser patients can also order up to four at-home tests per month that can be mailed or picked up at a local Kaiser pharmacy.
SFist
Photos: Five Most Festive SF Fire Stations In the Holiday Decorating Contest
The block parties and judging contests in the SF Fire Department holiday decoration contest are scheduled for Wednesday, and these five SF Fire stations are decked out with gushers of yuletide razzle-dazzle that you won’t want to miss. The last two holiday seasons have harked and heralded back to...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
oaklandside.org
Memorial honors the hundreds of unhoused people who died in Alameda County this year
Equal parts a call to action and an opportunity for catharsis, Alameda County’s annual memorial for people who’ve died while homeless drew some 150 mourners Wednesday. They gathered virtually to honor people whose lives ended on the streets, in cars, and in shelters this year, and to highlight the conditions that cause so much premature loss.
After fires, buildings sit empty in San Francisco
Fire destroyed part of the Divisadero-area building that housed Taddesse Haile's coffee shop and Ethiopian restaurant, Oasis Cafe, this summer. Like other businesses affected by fire, there's no quick return to normalcy.Why it matters: Building fires happen more often than we might think in San Francisco and, in their wake, they displace residents and our beloved, local businesses. Decimated structures can also take years to rebuild, leaving eyesores in neighborhoods and lost housing opportunities. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston told Axios one of the main reasons buildings can sit so long after a fire is that "there's no actual timeline"...
Eater
This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay
Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.
RV fire in Oakland led to propane tank explosion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident. The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at […]
3 suspects steal $2K worth of fragrances from Daly City Macy's: police
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — More than $2,000 worth of fragrances were stolen from a Macy’s last Saturday night on Dec. 17, the Daly City Police Department (DCPD) announced in its crime report released Thursday. Police said three unidentified suspects were involved in the incident that happened around 9:41 p.m. at the Serramonte Mall. Two […]
East Brother Light Station seeking new innkeepers
East Brother Light Station, a B&B, 1874 lighthouse and fog signal in San Francisco Bay in Richmond, is in need of a new innkeeper, Mayor Tom Butt announced on his E-Forum. The current innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek, will sign off on their duties in late March 2023. The new...
oaklandside.org
Masks are required again in Oakland city buildings
If you’re planning to enter a library, senior center, recreation center, or other government building in Oakland, you’ll need to put on a face mask again. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday reinstated a mask mandate for city buildings in response to a surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that health officials have called a “tripledemic.” The mandate goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until March 31, 2023.
Family pet store burglarized just before Christmas
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery in Vallejo was burglarized early Monday, according to a Facebook post from the store, just days before the Christmas holiday. “We were burglarized early this morning,” the store posted to Facebook. “This is so discouraging. I wish the person who did this understood the ramifications of […]
losgatan.com
County planners face off with mountain pizzeria
Nonno’s Italian Cafe is the sort of mountain hangout where on a chilly Friday night you’ll hear “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock n’ Roll Band)” by the Moody Blues blaring as bundled-up patrons gather around a fire next to the bocce ball court.
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
San Jose’s police dogs under fire
Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
