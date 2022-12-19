Our final events roundup of 2022 includes holiday adventures that you can enjoy this week and up until the New Year. We are sticking to activities that you can enjoy outdoors as the county is currently experiencing a winter COVID surge. If you’re looking for the latest public health guidance, you can read our recent interview with Dr. Joanna Locke from the Alameda County health department, who shared advice about testing, masking, and more. The federal government is once again offering up to four free at-home tests per household. Kaiser patients can also order up to four at-home tests per month that can be mailed or picked up at a local Kaiser pharmacy.

