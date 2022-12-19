ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

New brewery launches in former Torpedo Room space, Oliveto replacement Acre opens

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

My Oakland Agenda: Residents share their vision for the Town

In between bites from a chicken and veggie sandwich, Oakland resident Connor Hunter, 9, read aloud from a poster he had just signed at Lincoln Summer Nights, a community event hosted by a coalition of local organizations. The prompt: “If you were an elected official in Oakland, what would your first act be?”
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
oaklandside.org

This week in Oakland: outdoor activities from now till the end of the year

Our final events roundup of 2022 includes holiday adventures that you can enjoy this week and up until the New Year. We are sticking to activities that you can enjoy outdoors as the county is currently experiencing a winter COVID surge. If you’re looking for the latest public health guidance, you can read our recent interview with Dr. Joanna Locke from the Alameda County health department, who shared advice about testing, masking, and more. The federal government is once again offering up to four free at-home tests per household. Kaiser patients can also order up to four at-home tests per month that can be mailed or picked up at a local Kaiser pharmacy.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
ALAMEDA, CA
Axios San Francisco

After fires, buildings sit empty in San Francisco

Fire destroyed part of the Divisadero-area building that housed Taddesse Haile's coffee shop and Ethiopian restaurant, Oasis Cafe, this summer. Like other businesses affected by fire, there's no quick return to normalcy.Why it matters: Building fires happen more often than we might think in San Francisco and, in their wake, they displace residents and our beloved, local businesses. Decimated structures can also take years to rebuild, leaving eyesores in neighborhoods and lost housing opportunities. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston told Axios one of the main reasons buildings can sit so long after a fire is that "there's no actual timeline"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Mexican Restaurant Is About to Be The Go-To Place for Chilaquiles by the Bay

Fans of fried eggs with corn tortillas and sauteed mushrooms and slow-cooked carnitas tacos, rejoice. Chef Maria Elena Esquivel and her husband Ignacio Perez are opening Xica, a Mexican restaurant, in Levi’s Plaza, the 9.4-acre and 930,000-square-foot office campus and community park on San Francisco’s Embaradero. It’s a sort of homecoming for the duo: Chica, Esquivel and Perez’s now-closed Oakland restaurant, began as a takeout window in Levi’s Plaza in 2015, but this is a new restaurant from the pair. Chica closed in late September so the two could get ready to open Xica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

RV fire in Oakland led to propane tank explosion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident. The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 suspects steal $2K worth of fragrances from Daly City Macy's: police

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — More than $2,000 worth of fragrances were stolen from a Macy’s last Saturday night on Dec. 17, the Daly City Police Department (DCPD) announced in its crime report released Thursday. Police said three unidentified suspects were involved in the incident that happened around 9:41 p.m. at the Serramonte Mall. Two […]
DALY CITY, CA
oaklandside.org

Masks are required again in Oakland city buildings

If you’re planning to enter a library, senior center, recreation center, or other government building in Oakland, you’ll need to put on a face mask again. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday reinstated a mask mandate for city buildings in response to a surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that health officials have called a “tripledemic.” The mandate goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until March 31, 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Family pet store burglarized just before Christmas

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Mugsy’s Pet Supply and Barkery in Vallejo was burglarized early Monday, according to a Facebook post from the store, just days before the Christmas holiday. “We were burglarized early this morning,” the store posted to Facebook. “This is so discouraging. I wish the person who did this understood the ramifications of […]
VALLEJO, CA
losgatan.com

County planners face off with mountain pizzeria

Nonno’s Italian Cafe is the sort of mountain hangout where on a chilly Friday night you’ll hear “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock n’ Roll Band)” by the Moody Blues blaring as bundled-up patrons gather around a fire next to the bocce ball court.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
CONCORD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s police dogs under fire

Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
SAN JOSE, CA

