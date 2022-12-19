ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrien donates to fight hunger

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Wayne Steed, COO of the West Ohio Food Bank and Tommie Harner, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank, accept a check for $50,000 from Nutrien Ag Solutions Marketing Manager Adam Neate, Gary Mack, a 49-year Ag Solutions employee, and Todd Sutton, general manager of the Nutrien Lima facility. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — ‘Tis the season to be part of a growing holiday tradition by helping those in need. Instead of material items, Nutrien chose to give a gift that helps struggling families lift themselves out of hunger. Nutrien presented a check to the West Ohio Food bank for $50,000 to by food for those with food insecurities in an 11-county area.

Adam Neate, Nutrien Ag Solutions marketing manager said, “In the very communities that we grow the crops to feed the world, the same communities face hunger. This could be a neighbor, a friend, a family member — they tend to hide their food insecurities. We at Nutrien have a responsibility to help the communities in which we serve. My hope is that the donation today made by Nutrien and Nutrien Ag Solutions can ease some of the burden when people within our community face these unexpected challenges.”

Tommie Harner, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank, shared that “when I pulled numbers just this morning looking at our numbers served throughout our 11 counties from January through today, we have served between 48 to 50,000 unduplicated individuals and out of that number 27,000 of them have been new to the food banking network, meaning they’ve never visited a pantry or meal site before. We continue to need these donations as we see new faces every day.”

Harner said that the money will allow the West Ohio Food Bank to partner with other food banks to stretch those dollars to the greatest extent possible. However, volunteers are also needed. “If someone’s not able to give a dollar or two to the food bank, they can always give some of their time.”

General manager of Nutrien Todd Sutton said, “This (donation) really aligns with Nutrien’s values of sustainable foods and getting people access to nutritious foods. There’s a lot of people that struggle meeting those basic food needs and the West Ohio Food Bank just does a great job serving, helping those people meet those needs.”

