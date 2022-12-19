Ardent fans of "The Witcher" might welcome any related content to pass the time between seasons, and there's certainly been no shortage of big fantasy prequels this year, including "House of the Dragon" and "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Nevertheless, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" basically feels like a mildly diverting snack between meals, and at four episodes essentially a longish movie.

16 HOURS AGO