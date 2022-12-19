(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, is holding their annual New Year’s Eve daytime celebration, SPARKLE, once again this year. There will be two parties, both featuring the same activities, but to provide options for families. One party is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the second from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Both celebrations will include an iconic ball drop.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 48 MINUTES AGO