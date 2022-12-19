Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
SPARK’S annual New Year’s Eve daytime celebration returns
(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, is holding their annual New Year’s Eve daytime celebration, SPARKLE, once again this year. There will be two parties, both featuring the same activities, but to provide options for families. One party is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the second from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Both celebrations will include an iconic ball drop.
KAAL-TV
Body found in northwest Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was discovered in northwest Rochester. Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to the area along West River Road near 75th street NW. Police tape can be seen from West River Road down to a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester house fires attributed to Christmas tree, appliance malfunction
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department learned that two house fires Thursday and Friday were caused by a home equipment failure and a Christmas tree, respectively. Rochester Fire captain Caleb Feine said a Dec. 22 house fire in the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW was caused by a “home equipment” failure, likely an appliance fire.
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
KAAL-TV
Frigid temperatures cause freezing pipes
(ABC 6 News) – Recent frigid temperatures meant the Rochester fire department says they’re responding to more calls for burst sprinklers. Water was dripping from the ceiling, and onto the pavement outside the castle community Monday afternoon after a sprinkler head burst in the commercial building. Extreme cold...
KAAL-TV
Several RCTC football players commit to play at a higher level; another nod to a successful first year for Terrence Isaac
(ABC 6 News) — When one commits to play sports at a junior college, more times than not, there are aspirations to get to the next level (e.g. Division I, II, III). In the past few weeks, several RCTC football players have secured offers and many are hitching their wagons to leave Rochester and take their talents to the next level.
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County shelters 70 people, 7 pets from winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A dangerous winter storm brought whiteout conditions across Southeast Minnesota last week, postponing holiday travel for many. Some travelers instead found themselves in emergency shelters with nowhere else to go after being rescued. 70 people, five dogs and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County...
KAAL-TV
Church Services Canceled
Brownsdale Methodist Church: Christmas Eve Service is canceled. Burr Oak and Hesper Lutheran: No Evening Activities; No Evening Activities; 10:30 pm ONLY Christmas Eve Service CANCEL n(4:30 still ON) due to weather. Christ Church, Austin, MN: Christmas Eve Service is canceled. Douglas United Methodist Churches: No Christmas Eve services. East...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag reflects on career ahead of retirement
(ABC 6 News) – Some could argue he’s one of the faces of Freeborn County, and after nearly 30 years in the field, Sheriff Kurt Freitag is ready to retire. In the early 1990s, Freitag worked part-time in his hometown of Granite Falls. In 1995, he came to Freeborn County when he was hired by then-Sheriff Don Nolander.
KAAL-TV
Truck considered a total loss after shed fire in Pine Island Township on Christmas
(ABC 6 News) – A family in Pine Island Township is without a vehicle Sunday night after it caught on fire in a shed. David Friese with the Pine Island Fire Department said the 911 call came in at approximately 5:10 p.m. from the 800 block of White Pines Road NE.
