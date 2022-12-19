ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

152 pets find homes in 12 hours thanks to Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is celebrating its successful second annual “12 Hours of Christmas” adoption event. On December 17, the shelter managed to find homes for 152 pets in the span of 12 hours. That includes 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs. “12 Hours of Christmas was just what our team […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Can someone sell your house without your consent?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis neighbors were astonished to learn that a licensed notary allegedly cashed in on fake home sales. “That’s really an incredible crime,” said Jerold Heard, who has lived near one of the homes for nearly 50 years. “It’s just amazing how low these people stoop.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Weather forces holiday flight delays, cancellations at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those of you heading to the airport may want to make sure your flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled. During the Christmas holiday, airport officials estimate nearly 130,000 people will pass through TSA, with Dec. 22 being one of the busiest days of the season. To many travelers’ surprise, the weather has forced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Missing teenager sought in Southaven

Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
