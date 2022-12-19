Read full article on original website
Memphis Animal Services warns of criminal charges if pets left out to die in frigid temps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The director of Memphis Animal Services (MAS) said it would seek criminal charges against any pet owner whose animal dies outside during the weather event expected over the next four days. “If someone fails to provide adequate shelter for their pet in these freezing temperatures and...
Mid-South law enforcement bring smiles to children's faces with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every year during the holidays, Mid-South law enforcement work with area organizations to bring a smile to the faces of children throughout the community. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, officers with the Memphis Police Department held a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event for children and families in the Ridgeway Station area.
Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town. It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
Drivers beware: Memphis Police under inclement weather crash policy, will not respond to every crash in the snow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department announced Thursday night they are under their inclement weather policy due to the blowing snow and icy roads, and will not be responding to every crash reported until further notice. While they are working under this policy, MPD said to do the...
Men wanted for car burglaries outside Memphis martial arts studio, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted in car burglaries outside a martial arts studio in Memphis earlier this week, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the vehicle break-ins happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memphis Judo & Jiu Jitsu on Highway 64. Surveillance video showed...
152 pets find homes in 12 hours thanks to Memphis Animal Services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is celebrating its successful second annual “12 Hours of Christmas” adoption event. On December 17, the shelter managed to find homes for 152 pets in the span of 12 hours. That includes 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs. “12 Hours of Christmas was just what our team […]
Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. On Dec. 11, police...
Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
Can someone sell your house without your consent?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis neighbors were astonished to learn that a licensed notary allegedly cashed in on fake home sales. “That’s really an incredible crime,” said Jerold Heard, who has lived near one of the homes for nearly 50 years. “It’s just amazing how low these people stoop.”
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
How to prevent your bill from skyrocketing as temperatures plummet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dropping your thermostat by just one degree can lower your energy bill between 3-10%, according to Entergy. “That may be just a little bit cooler than you’re used to in the winter, but it will really make a difference in how hard your heating unit has to work,” said Brandi Hinkle, a spokeswoman for the utility company.
Finally Free: Former inmates say holidays can be a joy and a stress reuniting with family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard on a lot of people especially individuals released from prison. We spoke to residents who were formerly incarcerated about what the holiday season brings. Family is about support. “My mother, who is 87 now, she used to say, ‘Son, I can’t...
Weather forces holiday flight delays, cancellations at Memphis airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those of you heading to the airport may want to make sure your flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled. During the Christmas holiday, airport officials estimate nearly 130,000 people will pass through TSA, with Dec. 22 being one of the busiest days of the season. To many travelers’ surprise, the weather has forced […]
desotocountynews.com
Missing teenager sought in Southaven
Southaven Police Wednesday reported a missing teenager and are asking the public’s help in finding him. According to the police department, Cole Howell is a 13-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 5 a.m. at his residence on Cedarbrook Drive in Southaven. Cole...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Two people shot to death days before Christmas, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot to death just days before Christmas on Thursday, December 22, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of McMurray Street around 11:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood across the street from a Deluxe Inn & Suites.
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
