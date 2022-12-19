ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
Arvig Awarded Grants to Expand Internet Access in 5 Minnesota Counties

PERHAM (KDLM) – Arvig has been awarded six grants from the State of Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband program which it will invest in fiber infrastructure projects during the next three years to expand and improve high-speed internet access in five counties in Minnesota. Arvig’s Border-to-Border grant awards, totalling $8.7...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Walz announces new cabinet appointments for health, education departments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday announced new cabinet members, including replacements for outgoing Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller and retiring Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. Willie Jett II was appointed as the new commissioner of the Department of Education....
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
Former Area Superintendent Willie Jett Named Minnesota Commissioner of Education

(KNSI) – Former St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Willie Jett has been appointed to Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet when his second term begins in January. Jett will serve as commissioner of education, one of six new faces. In a press release, the governor’s office cites Jett’s three decades of experience and the diversity of those stops. Jett has been employed in greater Minnesota, suburban, and urban districts during his career.
Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements

The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities) When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
DNR finalizes plan for wolf conservation

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized an updated approach to wolf conservation. The plan will span a decade and includes guidelines on how to best help approach sustaining the state's wolf population. This includes the history of the wolf population, as well as details on the public attitudes towards wolves, tribal perspectives, as well as ways to help support a thriving wolf population, according to a press release.
Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota

Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
AG Ellison signs onto 5 new national opioid settlements

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says five new settlements with major manufacturers and pharmacies could bring more than $235 million to the state for opioid treatment and prevention. The settlements are with major opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, and three of the nation's largest...
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

