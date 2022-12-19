Read full article on original website
Waitlists grow as MN opioid treatment centers struggle to meet demand
MINNEAPOLIS — New information released by the Minnesota Department of Health is providing a window into the heartbreaking reality of the opioid epidemic in our state. At a time when more and more Minnesotans are seeking life-saving methadone treatments, five of the state clinics offering it are operating beyond capacity.
Newly released MDH data shows decline in RSV, flu in state; doctors concerned about potential post-holiday surge
ST PAUL, Minn. — "Certainly we're still seeing high numbers of viral panels being positive, whether it's COVID, flu, RSV or other viruses," said Dr. Gagnon. Dr. Gagnon, is the vice chief of staff at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare and a pediatrician. "We specialize in care for kids with...
Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota
WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Minnesota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Less than two years in, MN Hometown Heroes Program is saving lives
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, a landmark ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, opened the door for the families of first responders to apply for line of duty death benefits if their loved ones died from suicide due to work related PTSD. The change provides further recognition of the...
Arvig Awarded Grants to Expand Internet Access in 5 Minnesota Counties
PERHAM (KDLM) – Arvig has been awarded six grants from the State of Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband program which it will invest in fiber infrastructure projects during the next three years to expand and improve high-speed internet access in five counties in Minnesota. Arvig’s Border-to-Border grant awards, totalling $8.7...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Walz announces new cabinet appointments for health, education departments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday announced new cabinet members, including replacements for outgoing Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller and retiring Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. Willie Jett II was appointed as the new commissioner of the Department of Education....
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota
From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
Former Area Superintendent Willie Jett Named Minnesota Commissioner of Education
(KNSI) – Former St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Willie Jett has been appointed to Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet when his second term begins in January. Jett will serve as commissioner of education, one of six new faces. In a press release, the governor’s office cites Jett’s three decades of experience and the diversity of those stops. Jett has been employed in greater Minnesota, suburban, and urban districts during his career.
Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop
ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
Help is Available: Food Insecurity in northern MN with Sue Estee from Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank's Sue Estee joined us this morning to talk about food insecurity. Resources are available when you have to make the difficult decision of paying the heat bill over food. Find resources in your community here. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements
The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities) When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
DNR finalizes plan for wolf conservation
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized an updated approach to wolf conservation. The plan will span a decade and includes guidelines on how to best help approach sustaining the state's wolf population. This includes the history of the wolf population, as well as details on the public attitudes towards wolves, tribal perspectives, as well as ways to help support a thriving wolf population, according to a press release.
Blizzard conditions close highways across southwest, southcentral Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions on highways across the southern and western portions of the state. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 traffic map, highways stretching from the South Dakota border east...
Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota
Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
AG Ellison signs onto 5 new national opioid settlements
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says five new settlements with major manufacturers and pharmacies could bring more than $235 million to the state for opioid treatment and prevention. The settlements are with major opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, and three of the nation's largest...
