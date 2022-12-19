ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Virus outbreak prompts closure of Lufkin animal shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to a virus outbreak among their dogs. According to the city, the shelter is not accepting animals in order to protect the health and safety of animals currently in the facility. The shelter is seeing a lot of cases of Canine Distemper […]
H-E-B cat food under voluntary recall

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dry cat food formulation sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled because it might have been contaminated. TFP Nutrition announced a voluntary recall Dec. 16 of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, which was made Nov. 13 at its Nacogdoches facility. The product might have been contaminated […]
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas

We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Texas weird laws still in effect today: Don't eat the neighbor's trash!

Have you ever heard of the laws that are still on the books today, some of them dating back hundreds of years? You may be surprised to learn that some of these laws are still in effect today and can actually be enforced, although some of them are quite strange and unlikely to be used. From the prohibition of flirting on Sundays in Alabama to the ban on keeping a pet alligator in Illinois, these weird laws still on the books are a fascinating reminder of how laws and regulations have changed over the years. Whether you find the laws amusing or outrageous, it’s important to remember that these laws still exist and may be enforced if needed.
