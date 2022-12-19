Read full article on original website
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is about to get frigid in Texas. It is important to prepare for the cold temperatures, and pets should be at the top of the mind. As a reminder, it is against the law in Texas to leave your dog outside, without adequate shelter, in extreme temperatures.
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to a virus outbreak among their dogs. According to the city, the shelter is not accepting animals in order to protect the health and safety of animals currently in the facility. The shelter is seeing a lot of cases of Canine Distemper […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dry cat food formulation sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled because it might have been contaminated. TFP Nutrition announced a voluntary recall Dec. 16 of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, which was made Nov. 13 at its Nacogdoches facility. The product might have been contaminated […]
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Protecting your home's pipes is very important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that cookies, brownies, muffins, pies and other sweets shine during the holiday season, but what is the most popular Christmas food in Texas and other states across the country?. A report by Crestline checked out the most popular Christmas foods in America and how...
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
Have you ever heard of the laws that are still on the books today, some of them dating back hundreds of years? You may be surprised to learn that some of these laws are still in effect today and can actually be enforced, although some of them are quite strange and unlikely to be used. From the prohibition of flirting on Sundays in Alabama to the ban on keeping a pet alligator in Illinois, these weird laws still on the books are a fascinating reminder of how laws and regulations have changed over the years. Whether you find the laws amusing or outrageous, it’s important to remember that these laws still exist and may be enforced if needed.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
“I’m dreaming of a blue Christmas …” sang no one ever. But that’s what’s in the forecast over the next few days as North Texas braces for below-freezing temps through Christmas, especially Thursday and Friday. Even without precipitation, these temperatures can pose a threat to...
