ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

School Bus With Students On Board Struck By Driver Speeding Through Red Light In Maryland

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXNQM_0jo7gkoC00

A school bus driver didn't make it far off campus on Monday afternoon in Carroll County before being struck by a speeding driver who drove through a red light, police say.

According to police, a school bus packed with just four students on board Bus 324 was involved in a minor crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 near Wawa on Route 140 in Westminster after leaving Winters Mill High School.

All four students were evaluated at the scene by first responders and later released to their families. A spare bus had to be called in to finish the route.

The crash led to temporary traffic delays in the area as police investigated and cleared the scene. Detours were posted for motorists traveling through the area near Old Baltimore Road.

Police said that the driver of the Kia that ran the red light was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTOP

Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
FOX 43

Victim identified in York County two-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:00 p.,m.: According to troopers, the scene at Barren Road South has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Jacob Bertazon, 23, from White Hall, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officers determined that the two-vehicle crash occurred when...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Firebug Accused Of Intentionally Burning Down Elderly Neighbor's Garage In Maryland

An alleged arsonist in Maryland has been apprehended for allegedly intentionally burning an elderly neighbor's garage to the ground in Harford County earlier this year. Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was arrested on a warrant following the investigation into a mid-October incendiary fire that destroyed an 80-year-old woman's garage and all its contents in Aberdeen, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
ABERDEEN, MD
Daily Voice

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
434K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy