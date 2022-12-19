ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

CALUMET PARK – A teen driver is under arrest following what Illinois State Police called a road rage shooting on Interstate 57.

The 17-year-old male is accused of opening fire inside a Blue Jeep on another driver Saturday afternoon in the southbound I-57 lanes near Halsted.

The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.

Police arrested the juvenile the following day. He is now charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and remains jailed at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments / 13

D'Shan
3d ago

This is absolutely ridiculous. Like who's raising these youth??? Where are the parents? Why is a 17 yr old in possession of a firearm?? Why are you shooting someone because of road rage? Why are you completely oblivious to the move you just made that can potentially ruin your future??

Reply(1)
5
Lewis ervin
3d ago

well it's nothing to shocked about but the Bible said the children will be the oppressor. also this is not shocking it appears people love violence and chaos. also look at what adult men and women do.

Reply
3
Dicky Donuts
3d ago

I remember being 17yrs old and angry but I was ready to rumble with hands. Not armed with a gun and quick to shoot. There's little value on life left nowadays. How did we get this way?

Reply
2
 

