17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57

CALUMET PARK – A teen driver is under arrest following what Illinois State Police called a road rage shooting on Interstate 57.

The 17-year-old male is accused of opening fire inside a Blue Jeep on another driver Saturday afternoon in the southbound I-57 lanes near Halsted.

The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.

Police arrested the juvenile the following day. He is now charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and remains jailed at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

