Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested for drug offenses; accused of biting authorities during arrest

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby.

While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As authorities attempted to question Scoby and maneuver him to the awaiting emergency services vehicle, he allegedly attempted to avoid being transferred to the gurney by emergency personnel.

According to police, they attempted to detain Scoby; however, he bit an EMS responder and tried to bite an officer. He was then placed in handcuffs and transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Scoby was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses:

  • Resisting an Officer
  • Battery of a Police Officer
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia
  • Battery of Emergency Room Personnel

His bond was set at $23,750.

